‘We all have mental health,’ says Prof. Sheikh, urges Nigerians to protect theirs

At Vanguard’s 3rd Mental Health Summit, held on Friday at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, Prof. Taiwo Sheikh, the Continental Representative for Lifeline International, made an emotional appeal to Nigerians to prioritise their mental well-being, reminding everyone that mental health is universal and vital to everyday life.

Delivering the keynote address, Prof. Sheikh stressed that mental health should not only be discussed when people fall ill or face crises but should be treated as the foundation of overall wellness.

“Our mental health is an aggregate of our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It affects how we feel and act, and it also helps determine how we relate to others, make choices, and handle stress. The fact is, we all have mental health — which we need to promote and protect in order to prevent mental distress and illness,” he said.

He warned that the lack of access to mental health care and widespread stigma continue to deepen the crisis in Nigeria, linking these challenges to the alarming rate of suicide.

“Suicide is not mental illness, but mental illness is part of suicide. Ninety per cent of suicide deaths are related to mental health conditions and substance use disorders, and over 70 per cent of such deaths are due to mental health conditions. Poor access to mental health treatment is a huge risk factor — and that is what is fuelling suicidality in our country,” he explained.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), suicide is the third leading cause of death among people aged 15 to 29 worldwide, and the second in Africa, only behind road accidents. In Nigeria, about 15,000 people die by suicide every year, though the true figure is believed to be higher due to underreporting and criminalisation.

Prof. Sheikh called for a comprehensive national suicide prevention plan, decriminalisation of suicide, and a dedicated fund to improve access to mental health support and intervention services.

He concluded by reaffirming that protecting mental health should be a shared national priority, saying it affects every Nigerian regardless of status or circumstance.