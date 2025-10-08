Waterlight Save Initiative appoints new United Nations ambassadors

By Benjamin Njoku

Waterlight Save Initiative (WSI), a 501(c)(3) international non-governmental organization in partnership with the United Nations, has approved the appointment of its new United Nations Ambassadors to champion the organization’s transformative iHEAL Framework across Africa and the global diaspora.

The newly appointed United Nations Ambassadors are: Hon. Ayedero Shina Pellar, Shadeed Abdul-Salaam, Chantel Francois, Mamotake Matekane, Susan Peters, Claudia Lamor, Dr. Chanita Foster, Sonia Tucker, Jameeka Banks, Ashley Wheeler, Ajay Wasserman respectively.

Speaking on the development, Founder and CEO of Waterlight Save Initiative. Dr. Prince Ero Ibhafidon said these Ambassadors embody the spirit of global collaboration and transformative leadership.

He underscores their commitment to the iHEAL Framework will help us strengthen international partnerships, empower communities, and create a unified voice for positive change across continents.”

He stressed that Waterlight Save Initiative will recognizes the leadership and service of its Advisory Board, whose expertise and guidance continue to strengthen WSI’s global mission.

The current Advisory Board members are Tera Carissa Hodges – Advisory Board Member, Sherrika Arch – Advisory Board Member, Juwon Aragbaye – Advisory Board Member.

According to him, the Ambassadors and Advisory Board Members will support WSI’s expanding network of global programs focused on climate resilience, clean water access, gender equity, education, and economic empowerment.