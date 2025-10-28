‘Wasiu Ayinde’ by BhadBoi leads TikTok trends, feeds in 2025

BhadBoi OML

TikTok has officially revealed its top Nigeria Song of the Summer for 2025, crowning ‘Wasiu Ayinde’ by BhadBoi OML as the track that dominated feeds and inspired trends.

Toyin Mustapha, TikTok’s Head of Music Partnerships, UK, Ireland & Sub-Saharan Africa, said in a statement that the album ‘Bhadboi’ stood out and gained popularity on the platform stemming from its unique cultural fusion.

He said that the album masterfully blended a modern pop sound with traditional Yoruba influences from Fuji music, exemplifying how artists are redefining Afrobeats through authentic fusion.

According to him, the song’s success is a perfect example of how the platform’s list reflects a diverse and vibrant mix of sounds.

“While Nigerian artists like Davido, Olamide, and Rybeena topped the charts with their high-energy anthems.

“The top ten also saw an impactful mix of gospel-inspired hits, sounds from across Africa, including South Africa and Uganda that resonated deeply with the Nigerian audience.

“TikTok is where music truly comes to life. It is a space where songs are discovered, collective enjoyment is cemented, artists grow and opportunities open up in ways that were not possible before,” Mustapha said.

According to him, what makes TikTok special is the community where fans, creators and musicians all come together to shape culture, and in this case, seasons, in real time.

Mustapha said that the Songs of the Summer showed how powerful that connection was and how TikTok continued to be the platform where Nigerian music could break boundaries and reach the world.

He said that the full list of top 10 trending tracks offered a deeper look into the sonic diversity happening across the Nigerian music landscape.

According to him, collaborations proved to be a powerful formula for chart success, with six collaborations making the list of the top ten songs of the summer.

Mustapha said that the collaborations included “99” by Olamide, Seyi Vibez, Asake, Young Jonn and Daecolm; “With You” by Davido and Omah Lay, and “Gaddem” by Rybeena & Shoday.

He said that Amapiano’s continued influence was also undeniable, with songs like “Ngishutheni” by Goon Flavour, Master KG & Eemoh showcasing the genre’s unstoppable appeal across the continent.

According to the TikTok boss, a growing appetite for emotionally-driven content such as soulful and inspirational tracks like Chella’s “My Darling” among others, found viral moments alongside the season’s biggest hits.

Mustapha said that these tracks found viral success on TikTok, fueled by their high energy and memorable choruses for dance challenges and lifestyle content.

He said that the tracks perfectly captured the creativity and vibrance at the heart of Nigeria’s youth and culture.

According to him, more than just a ranking, the 2025 Songs of the Summer list proves TikTok’s role in pushing a diverse mix of local artists and genres to the forefront.

He said that the platform was cementing its position as a cultural incubator, helping authentic and culturally rooted music find a global audience. (NAN)