Warri will be envy of the world in the next 10, 20 years – Olori Atuwatse

Olori Atuwatse III

The Queen Consort of Warri Kingdom, Her Majesty, Olori Atuwatse III, says Warri would be the envy of the world in the next 10 or 20 years, if the ‘Warri Child’ dares to dream, irrespective of the circumstances or challenges confronting them.

The Warri Monarch’s Wife, asserted that the future of the ‘Warri Child’ is potent, assuring of her commitment to birth a brilliant and bright future for the ‘Warri Child’.

Olori Atuwatse III, who spoke in Warri, Delta State, Friday October 24, during the second edition of ‘The Future of the Warri Child’ seminar, themed: “Beyond Limit: Unlocking the Potential of the Warri Child”, revealed: “I had a dream at age 5, that I was going to be a queen. I had no idea that I was going to meet my husband. I always said: Don’t touch me anyhow, I’m going to be a queen. I am determined to bring the world to the Warri child and send the Warri Child to the world.”

Buoyed by commitment of the Sole Representative of the Olu of Warri/Liaison to NNPCL (Certified Master Trainer) to enrol 300 SS3 students, who participated in the one-day ‘Future of the Warri Child’ seminar, in the forthcoming West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, Olori Atuwatse III pledged to enrol same number of students in the sub-regional examination.

A Senior Lecturer, College of Education, Warri, Deaconess Florence Ovweriavwose, in her keynote address, explained that ‘the Warri Child’ is not confined only to children, who are indigenes by birth, but to all who grew up in Warri, whether they are indigenes of Warri by heritage or by residence.

According to Deaconess Ovweriavwose, the collective exultation of those referred to as “Warri boys” and “Warri girls”, has been severely eroded by the downturn of the city’s socio-economic fortunes, occasioned by the absence of peace and a vibrant economy.

Whilst noting that foundation of the economic strength of Warri, lies not in the oil beneath the land, but in the peace and unity among its people, the seasoned teacher of close to three decades, averred: “Today, our foremost priority for renewal is a permanent and non-negotiable commitment to the peaceful and shared identity of the Warri Region. By embracing alternative dispute resolution methods, fostering a culture of tolerance and acceptance, and promoting inclusive governance, the region can overcome its challenges and unlock its full potential.

“Our focus must shift from the extraction economy (oil) to the intellectual and creative economy (i.e., Professionalism, talent, and innovation).

“I urge all Warri youth today to hope for a better tomorrow by being optimistic that a prosperous Warri is ahead of us. It is this hope and belief for a better future that can motivate you to work towards a positive change.”

Sole Representative of the Olu of Warri/Liaison to NNPCL and Convener of Cora Care Foundation, Prince Edema Collins Oritsetimeyin, explained that ‘The Future of the Warri Child’ seminar, was birthed: “To build a Warri, where every child is inspired to pursue their passions, attain maximum potential, and refill the jar that has poured into them.”

While appreciating Her Royal Majesty, Olori Atuwatse III, for dignifying the occasion with her presence, Prince Edema, stated: “This vision is not just a statement for us, it is a call to ACTION.

“It reflects our unwavering belief that every Wari child, regardless of background, circumstances, or starting point, holds within them a spark of potential that deserves to be seen, nurtured, and celebrated.

“Too often, children grow up in environments that tell them what they can’t do, instead of showing them what they can.

“Cora Care foundation is here to change that narrative. We are here to create spaces where young minds are free to explore, to discover their unique strengths, and to chase their dreams with courage and confidence.

“Cora Care foundation is committed to breaking down the barriers, social, economic, and emotional that prevent children from realizing their full potential.

“This work is not easy, it demands patience, persistence, and people who care deeply. People like you, our partners, educators, parents, mentors, supporters, and of course, our Warri children who are the reason we do what we do.

“Together, we are planting seeds, seeds of hope, creativity, and resilience.”

Trailblazing Sports Commentator, Journalist and Broadcaster, Chief (Dr.) Suo Chapele, who was one of the facilitators, charged the estimated 1,000 students that participated in the seminar: “People expect so much energy from you, if you are from Warri.

“Warri has grit, brilliance and potential. If you passed through Warri, you will have confidence. Education has its vocational aspect, not just the four walls of classroom.

“Warri will give you what other places won’t give you. Get educated, own your story and define yourself, for you to Excel. Fear comes in different ways and one of the ways is through religion.”

While renowned motivational teacher, Tara Fela Durotoye, advised the participants to seek knowledge, embody integrity, create pictures of themselves beyond limited, renew their minds and invest in service, in order to grow, Roli Otsemaye, a curator, whose work revolves around contemporary art, literature and culture in Africa, spurred the students: “You will grow better, if you go with your kind.”

Multi award winning Nigerian designer, Oghenetejiri Ogodo, challenged the participants: “In the process of finding your purpose, you will fail, face rejection, but keep to your identity and purpose. There’s no limit to what you can achieve.”

A representative of Ruth Foundation, who disclosed plans by the Foundation to use poetry as medium to propagate the positives of Warri to the world, Dr. Weyinmi David Ogbobine, an official of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Safari Water as well as Executive Secretary of Cora Care Foundation, Coker Tuoyo, were among facilitators that spoke during the seminar, attended by students from 70 public and private secondary schools, cutting across Warri South, Warri South-West, Warri North, Okpe, Sapele, Udu and Uvwie Local Government Areas of Delta State.