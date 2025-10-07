Warri Urhobo APC Leadership Council commends Oborevwori, urges Deltans to support him

Oborevwori

The Leader of Warri Urhobo APC and Chairman of its Leadership Council, Olorogun Bernard Okumagba, has restated the support and solidarity of the Warri Urhobo APC Family for Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

Olorogun Bernard Okumagba stated this at the end of the meeting of the Warri Urhobo APC Leadership Council held in Warri on Saturday, October 4, 2025.

The Warri Urhobo Leadership Council, at its meeting, commended the Governor for his accomplishments in the areas of infrastructure development, making education more accessible to Deltans, workers’ welfare, and investment promotion, amongst others.

The Leadership Council noted that these accomplishments have earned Governor Oborevwori outstanding commendation across the Nation.

The Leadership Council also commended the work of the 14-man Committee it previously set up on the INEC Continuous Voters Registration Exercise and urged them to redouble their efforts to ensure that all potential voters in the Warri Urhobo Wards in Warri South Local Government Area are duly registered.

The Warri Urhobo APC Leadership Council urged all party members and Deltans to continue to rally behind Governor Oborevwori’s leadership and work together towards building a stronger and more prosperous Delta State.

Attendance at the Leadership Council meeting included the following: the member representing Warri South Constituency 2 in the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief (Hon) Benson Obire; Chief Vincent Okudolor; Chief Victor Okumagba; Chief Westham Adehor; Chief Peter Agiri and Chief (Mrs) Ann Gagiyovwe.