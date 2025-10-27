Wande Coal, Falz, Odumodu Blvck thrill as GenZ at ‘Share A Coke’ campaign

File image

By Aishat Aliu

Coca-Cola Nigeria has reignited one of its most celebrated global campaigns with the official relaunch of the Share A Coke (SAC) initiative in Lagos, marking a major comeback of the campaign that has inspired millions worldwide.

The high-energy launch event, held on October 23, 2025, brought together over 1,500 influencers, content creators, media professionals, partners, and fans in what the company described as a “Big, Bold, and Better” celebration of sharing, personalization, and community.

The venue was transformed into a vibrant space of music, culture, and creativity, with top Nigerian artistes including Wande Coal, Odumodu Blvck, Falz, Shoday, FOLA, Ayo Maff, Aniko, DJ Shawn, Maze x Mxtreme, and Rybeena thrilling guests with electrifying performances that captured the spirit of Nigerian youth and cultural pride.

Guests were immersed in the Share A Coke experience through interactive personalization zones where they created custom Coca-Cola cans bearing their names or those of loved ones. The event also featured creative content spaces and photo booths that encouraged attendees to share joyful moments on social media with the hashtag #ShareACokeNG.

Adding a touch of local style, Coca-Cola unveiled an exclusive Coca-Cola x WAF (West African Fashion) collection, a collaboration celebrating the fusion of global brand heritage and Gen Z fashion creativity.

Speaking at the event, Mariam Khan, General Manager of Coca-Cola Nigeria, described Share A Coke as “the return of the most loved campaign for Gen Zs, ”noting that it was more than a marketing activation.

“This campaign is more than just names on bottles, it’s about creating real connections. When you hand someone a Coke with their name on it, you’re giving them something deeply personal: their identity, their moment, and their story,” Khan said.

The event also introduced a digital innovation that allowed guests to scan QR codes on select bottles to create personalized Share A Coke Memory keepsakes, an interactive feature that blended nostalgia with technology.

According to Yusuf Murtala, Senior Director and Head of Marketing at Coca-Cola Nigeria, the relaunch aims to reconnect the brand with young Nigerians.

“We’re reintroducing a campaign with global heritage and giving it a modern Nigerian pulse. By combining personalization, digital interactivity, and community storytelling, we’re creating experiences people want to share, not just products they want to buy,” he said.

Valerie Odubogun, Director of Frontline Marketing, emphasized that the campaign would engage consumers beyond the event space.

“Our goal is to ensure that Share A Coke resonates at every touchpoint, from retail shelves to social spaces. It’s about sparking conversations, creating smiles, and celebrating the joy that comes from sharing a Coke with someone you care about,” she said.

Beyond the Lagos launch, Coca-Cola announced a nationwide consumer promotion running from October 31 to December 31, 2025, offering Nigerians millions of naira in cash prizes, airtime vouchers, and other rewards. To participate, consumers are to buy a personalized 50cl Coca-Cola bottle, check under the crown for a unique code, and enter it on the campaign’s platform to determine their winnings. Weekly cash prizes of up to ₦1 million and instant airtime rewards ranging from ₦100 to ₦1,000 are up for grabs.

Originally launched globally over a decade ago, Share A Coke became a defining marketing phenomenon by replacing the Coca-Cola logo with popular first names on bottles and cans. In Nigeria, the campaign resonated deeply with consumers, symbolizing individuality, connection, and happiness.

Khan summed up the brand’s renewed mission, saying:

“As we relaunch this iconic campaign, we’re not just reintroducing a product experience; we’re reviving a movement. Share A Coke is about joy, connection, and community. We want every bottle shared to represent a story, a smile, and a moment that brings people closer together.”

With its Lagos relaunch and nationwide activation, Coca-Cola Nigeria appears poised to rekindle the magic of sharing, one personalized bottle at a time.