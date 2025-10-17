wamakko launches empowerment programme, restore hope in Sokoto

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO:— In a bold and far reaching effort to uplift the living standards of his constituents, the Senator representing Sokoto North Senatorial District, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko (Sarkin Yamman Sokoto), has on Thursday in Bodinga launched a massive empowerment programme that is already changing lives and rekindling hope across Sokoto South senetorial district.

The event, held amid wide jubilation, saw the distribution of hundreds of 200 Kasea Motorcycles, 210 Grinding Machines, 210 Water pumping Machines, 2000 Bags of Grains and vocational equipment to hundreds of beneficiaries drawn from various communities in Sokoto South senatorial District including party Chairmen, ward chairmen , youths leaders and women groups.

Senator Wamakko representing Sokoto Central senatorial District at the national Assembly, was a former governor of Sokoto State and a steadfast advocate of people oriented development.

He extended his Empowerment program to 7 local government areas of Sokoto South senatorial District, that include, Bodinga, Yabo, Dange/Shuni, Tureta, Shagari, Kebbe and Tambuwal local government areas.

Senator Wamakko represented by Alhaji Nasiru Itali a chieftain of the APC said the initiative was part of his commitment to empowering citizens through self reliance rather than dependence, noting that sustainable growth begins when people are given the means to fend for themselves.

“Our vision is to produce a new generation of independent men and women who can contribute meaningfully to the economy of our dear state and the nation at large,” Wamakko declared.

“This empowerment is not just about items, it is about dignity, hope, and opportunity.”

Beneficiaries at the event could not hide their joy as they received their items. Many described the gesture as “a lifeline and a blessing”, especially at a time when economic hardship is biting harder across the nation.

One of the beneficiaries, Larai Umar, a widow from Bodinga Local Government, said the Grinding machine she received would enable her to start a business to support her children’s education. “May Allah reward Senator Wamakko abundantly. Today, he has restored my confidence and given me a chance to live decently again,” she said tearfully.

Another beneficiary, Abdullahi Bello, an APC ward çhairman from Tureta, said the Kasea Motorcycle given to him would be used for commercial activities, “Before now, I had to borrow motorcycle but today, I can stand on my own,” he said.

Party Chairmen, ward chairmen, Youth leaders, women and community elders, present at the occasion praised Senator Wamakko’s consistent record of human empowerment and grassroots development. They noted that his interventions over the years have not only improved the economic well-being of individuals but have also stimulated local productivity and curbed youth restiveness.

Observers say the gesture further cements Wamakko’s image as one of the few Nigerian politicians who combine leadership with compassion a leader deeply rooted in service, empathy, and accountability to his people.

As the smiles on beneficiaries’ faces lit up the venue, one thing became clear: Senator Wamakko’s empowerment programme is not just an event, but a movement a human centered vision aimed at restoring hope, dignity, and the pride of honest labour among the people of Sokoto state.

Those in attendance at the occasion included the state ALGON Chairman Hon. Abba Shehu, APC Chieftains in the state , Local government chairmen, APC ward council , Youth leaders and women groups and members of Communities from the 7 benefiting council areas of Sokoto South senatorial District.