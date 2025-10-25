WACEPR congratulates NUPRC boss on Leadership CEO of the year award

The NUPRC boss, Gbenga Komolafe.

The West Africa Centre for Energy Policy and Reforms (WACEPR) has congratulated the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, on his emergence as LEADERSHIP Newspaper’s CEO of the Year 2025, describing him as one of Africa’s most visionary and reform-minded energy regulators.

In a statement issued on Friday by its Executive Director, Dr. Kwabena Mensah-Ashitey, WACEPR said the honour was a “well-deserved recognition” of Komolafe’s transformative leadership in Nigeria’s upstream petroleum industry and his “exemplary record of transparency, innovation, and institution building.”

“Engr. Komolafe has transformed what was once a bureaucratic regulator into a dynamic, transparent, and performance-driven institution. His focus on data integrity, technological innovation, and investor engagement has revitalised the sector and demonstrated that effective regulation can drive national prosperity,” Mensah-Ashitey said.

He noted that under Komolafe’s leadership, the NUPRC had surpassed its 2025 revenue targets by over 80 percent — a milestone that, according to the Centre, “reflects professional competence, fiscal discipline, and sound policy implementation.”

The statement added that NUPRC’s reforms, transparent licensing processes, and digital monitoring platforms have set new benchmarks for upstream petroleum governance in Africa, with several regional regulators now adopting Nigeria’s model.

Mensah-Ashitey also commended Komolafe’s efforts in tackling crude oil theft and enforcing compliance through the “Drill or Drop” policy, which has revived dormant fields and boosted national production. “His leadership style combines the precision of an engineer and the discipline of a lawyer. Few regulators possess such a rare blend of technical expertise and strategic foresight,” he said.

WACEPR further praised NUPRC’s community-focused initiatives, including the operationalisation of host community development trusts and the gas flare commercialisation programme, describing them as “vital steps toward social inclusion and environmental sustainability.”

According to the Centre, Komolafe’s recognition symbolises “the triumph of institutional reform, merit, and accountability in Nigeria’s public service” and underscores the country’s growing influence in regional energy governance.

“With this honour, Nigeria and the sub-region celebrate a technocrat who has redefined the role of public regulators and proved that excellence in governance can be achieved through discipline, competence, and integrity,” the statement added.

