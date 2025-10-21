VP Shettima commissions Katsina smart agriculture platform, dual carriageway

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Vice President Kashim Shettima has inaugurated the Katsina Sustainable Platform for Agriculture (KASPA) and the newly completed 3.3-kilometre dual carriageway from Central Mosque Roundabout to WTC Roundabout in Katsina metropolis, describing both projects as “symbols of innovation, discipline, and visionary governance” under Governor Dikko Umaru Radda.



Speaking during the commissioning at the Government House, Katsina, on Monday, Mr Shettima praised the state’s “bold and intelligent” approach to development, saying Katsina’s initiatives tell “a national story of progress through local intelligence.”



“Our farmers do not need sympathy — they need systems that help them thrive,” the Vice President said. “KASPA represents that system. It gives farmers structure, data, and access to markets in a way that reflects President Bola Tinubu’s food security agenda.”



‘Katsina showing what proactive governance looks like’



Mr Shettima said the newly launched KASPA platform aligns with the Federal Government’s declaration of a state of emergency on food production, as part of efforts to make Nigeria self-sufficient in food and agro-processing.



He described the innovation as “a shift from reactive governance to proactive intelligence,” noting that the platform provides real-time data, input management, and online access for farmers and cooperatives.

“Technology must serve humanity,” he said. “Every dashboard and dataset must lead to better harvests, fairer prices, and dignity for our farmers.”



The Vice President said platforms like KASPA will make agriculture more attractive to young Nigerians, turning them into “data-driven agripreneurs” and creating a new economy around technology and food production.



He commended Governor Radda for “believing in the intelligence of his people instead of waiting for Abuja,” and assured that the Federal Government would continue to support Katsina’s drive in policy, infrastructure, and innovation.



Radda unveils ₦4.8bn dual carriageway, ₦74bn urban renewal plan



In his remarks, Governor Dikko Radda welcomed the Vice President and dignitaries to the commissioning of the KASPA platform and the ₦4.8 billion dual carriageway linking the Central Mosque Roundabout through Kofar Marusa to WTC Roundabout.



He said the new road — complete with solar-powered streetlights, modern traffic signage, and drainages — was part of the state’s Urban Renewal Programme aimed at modernising major cities.

“These projects are about more than roads — they are about connection, commerce, and opportunity,” Radda said. “They will ease traffic, modernise infrastructure, and create new economic corridors for trade, education, and healthcare.”



The governor disclosed that the Urban Renewal Project covers 10 major roads totaling over 55 kilometres, with an overall investment of ₦74 billion, while similar works are ongoing in Funtua, Daura, and all 34 local government areas, including 180 kilometres of new and rehabilitated roads.



He also recalled that the 24km Eastern Bypass Dual Carriageway, earlier commissioned by President Bola Tinubu, reflects strong federal–state collaboration in infrastructure renewal.

KASPA to connect one million farmers

Mr Radda said KASPA is a digital platform designed to connect the entire agricultural value chain — from production to markets — using technology to enhance efficiency and transparency.



“KASPA represents precision, accountability, and empowerment,” he said. “It bridges farmers, government, and investors, using real-time data to guide decisions and improve productivity.”



He revealed that the state has already distributed 20,000 metric tonnes of fertilizer, procured 400 tractors and implements, and established partnerships to revive rural economies.



Through KASPA, he said, the government targets one million farmers for e-extension and digital advisory services, alongside new job opportunities for youths in agritech innovation.



‘Smart agriculture meets urban renewal’

Earlier, the Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, Engr. Sani Magaji Ingawa, said the new dual carriageway — featuring solar lighting, proper drainage, pedestrian walkways, and modern road markings — was part of efforts to make Katsina safer and more attractive to investors.



“This project reflects Governor Radda’s discipline and foresight. Katsina is becoming a model of urban renewal in Northern Nigeria,” the commissioner said.



Delivering the vote of thanks, former Borno Military Governor, Col. Abdulmumini Aminu (rtd), expressed appreciation on behalf of residents, describing the road as “a symbol of purposeful leadership and genuine care for the people.”



“We already feel its benefits — smoother traffic, safer roads, and modern solar lighting,” he said warmly. “Personally, this project passes in front of my home, was built by my brother, Governor Radda, and commissioned today by my brother and boss, the Vice President.”

Dignitaries in attendance

The event was attended by the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa; Minister of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa; Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Nasir Yahaya Daura; former Governors Aminu Bello Masari and Ibrahim Shehu Shema; and the Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Garba Faskari.



Others included Deputy Governor Faruk Lawal Jobe; Senator Muntari Dandutse; House of Representatives members Salisu Yusuf Majigiri, Abubakar Yahaya Kusada, and Abdullahi Aliyu Ahmed; as well as traditional leaders, ALGON members, and development partners.