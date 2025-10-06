Vocational Festivals to inspire over 2,000 youth in FCT

Organisers of the Vocational Festivals say the 2025 edition is set to ignite the spirit of skills, culture, community service, and creativity among young people in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) through its ground-breaking preliminaries.

Convener of the Vocational Festivals, Ossai Ilome, told newsmen on Monday that the preliminaries for the creativity fiesta would be held from October 7 to 9 in Abuja, culminating in a grand finale on October 16, 2025.

According to him, the event, themed “Showcasing Skills, Promoting Culture,” positions education and vocational training as vital tools for youth empowerment, targeting over 2,000 secondary school students in the FCT.

Ilome said the Vocational Festivals, organised in partnership with the Federal Capital Territory Secondary Education Board, will celebrate not only the beauty and charisma of students but also their innovation, craftsmanship, and cultural ambassadorship — values aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“This partnership with the FCT Secondary Education Board is more than an event; it is a movement to reframe how we view education, culture, and youth development. By recognizing and celebrating vocational skills alongside academic learning, we are investing in the next generation of innovators, creators, and cultural ambassadors,” Ilome said.

He explained that the preliminaries, which will hold across various council clusters in the FCT, will feature community service challenges, skills and crafts exhibitions, culinary arts, performances, and cultural displays.

Winners from the preliminaries will advance to the grand finale on October 16, where the 50 best skilled students will receive the Ilome Ossai Prize of Service.

The grand finale, scheduled for the Cyprian Ekwensi Centre for Art and Culture, Area 10, will have the Honourable Minister of the FCT as the Guest of Honour, reaffirming the importance of skills-based education as a foundation for national development.

Ilome noted that the Vocational Festivals will also highlight the FCT’s cultural diversity, promote unity and entrepreneurship, and provide a platform for students to discover their potential.

“Through this collaboration, schools and communities are being engaged in a shared vision of fostering a future where skills, culture, and education drive both personal and societal transformation. With youth unemployment and cultural erosion as pressing challenges, the Vocational Festivals stand as a bold statement: education is not only about what is learned in classrooms but also about the skills and values that sustain communities and open doors of opportunity,” he stated.

The event will also be streamed online for broader engagement and visibility, with strong youth appeal and brand collaborations to ensure sustainable impact.

The Vocational Festivals serve as a pioneering platform that celebrates and elevates vocational skills, creativity, and cultural heritage through competitions, training, and showcases — crowning young ambassadors of skill and culture while fostering pride, entrepreneurship, and youth empowerment.