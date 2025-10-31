Vitafoam’s PBT surges 1,751% amid operational excellence

By Peter Egwuatu

Vitafoam Nigeria Plc has announced its unaudited financial results for the 12-month period ended September 30, 2025, recording exceptional growth that reflects robust operational execution, disciplined cost management, and a strong rebound from prior-year foreign exchange headwinds.

According to the unaudited results filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Vitafoam’s Profit Before Tax (PBT) rose sharply by 1,751% to N21.2 billion as at September 30, 2025 from N1.1 billion in September 2024, while Profit After Tax (PAT) grew by an impressive 1,407% to N14.3 billion from N952 million in the previous year.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) also recorded significant improvement, climbing from 29 kobo to 1,067 kobo during the review period. Other key performance indicators reflected similar upward trends, underscoring the Company’s resilient business model and strategic focus.

“This remarkable performance demonstrates our unwavering commitment to operational excellence, cost efficiency, and sustainable value creation for shareholders,” said Taiwo Adeniyi, Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Vitafoam Nigeria Plc.

He added: “We are delighted with our strong performance this year, particularly the significant growth in operating profit and the marked improvement in cost efficiency. These results reaffirm the success of our strategic initiatives centered on financial discipline, brand strength, and long-term value creation. Our continued investments in operational efficiency, product innovation, and sustainable energy solutions position Vitafoam for sustained growth in the coming year.”

Market analysts commended Vitafoam’s strong showing, highlighting its consistency in profitability, innovation, and prudent capital management.

“With improved energy reliability, a stabilizing exchange environment, and continuous investment in operational capabilities, Vitafoam is well-positioned for continued growth and market leadership in 2026,” one analyst remarked.