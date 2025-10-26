Viral video: Suspended Owo LG boss begs Olowo

Ondo map

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Chairman of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, Hon. Tope Omolayo, has tendered an apology to the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, over a viral audio recording in which he made disparaging remarks during the recent crisis in the council.

Omolayo was suspended last week by the councillors over alleged gross misconduct.

In a letter dated October 20, 2025, and addressed to the monarch, the suspended LG boss expressed deep regret for his “unruly statements” against the revered traditional ruler.

In his apology letter, the embattled chairman wrote: “I take full responsibility for my words and acknowledge the grave disrespect they conveyed towards your highly revered stool and personality.

“I am profoundly sorry for any hurt, embarrassment, or disappointment my utterances may have caused you, the royal household, and the good people of Owo Kingdom.

“My actions in that moment were thoughtless and do not reflect the values of our culture, the respect I hold for the traditional institution, nor the esteem with which I regard your person as the custodian of our cherished heritage.”