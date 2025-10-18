Video: Regina Daniels in tears, sparks fears of domestic violence

A trending video of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels in distress has stirred widespread concern from fans on social media.

In the viral footage, the actress is seen crying while being held and consoled by unidentified individuals. The reason for her distress remains unclear, leading to speculation among viewers.

However, the actress says in the video, “In Ned Nwoko’s house, I am nothing, but in my own house, I am a Queen. Not again. I can’t stand the violence, it’s too much.”

While some social media users suggest that the video may be part of a movie promotion or behind-the-scenes footage, others believe the actress might be facing domestic violence.

Regina was a teenager when she married 59-year-old Ned Nwoko, now a senator, in 2019. The movie star is believed to be his sixth wife. Their union has been in the public eye since then.

On Instagram Story, Regina’s brother, Ojeogwu Samuel Danhillman aka Sammy West, alleged on Saturday that Nwoko physically assaulted his wife.

“Makachi, e pain me say una wan finally laugh my sister. Let me repeat anywhere wey man dey beat woman, wheter na my sister or not, I go fight with my blood. Senator Ned Nwoko, you get luck say after you beat my sister again, smash her head for wall, you wan comot send thugs! I swear I for burst all your jaw,” he wrote.

Neither Nwoko nor Regina has made a public statement addressing the incident.