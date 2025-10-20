Video: Nollywood star Shawn Faqua, wife make history with Nigeria’s first-ever train wedding

Nollywood actor Shawn Faqua and his bride, Sharon Ifunanya Maduekwe, have etched their names in history by hosting Nigeria’s first-ever wedding aboard a moving train.

The memorable ceremony took place on Sunday along the Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge Railway, transforming a train coach at the Mobolaji Johnson Train Station into a beautifully adorned venue on wheels.

From lovebirds to locomotives, we’re keeping things on track.👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨 🛤️❤️

History made, the first-ever wedding on a moving train in Nigeria. A proof that the journey can be just as beautiful as the destination.

At NRC every ride tells a story…….



Video 🎥: @shamol_experience pic.twitter.com/blRHHIz4Sh — NIGERIAN RAILWAY CORPORATION (@info_NRC) October 20, 2025

Departing from the Alagomeji-Yaba Station in Lagos, the train carried the couple, their guests, and their love story across the tracks—both literally and symbolically.

Following their traditional wedding, the couple’s white ceremony broke every convention. As the train glided along its route, the carriage—lavishly decorated with flowers and filled with music—became the setting for their heartfelt exchange of vows, rings, and a kiss that sealed their union. Guests, including Nollywood star Stan Nze, applauded as history was made.

The visionary behind the event was the bride, Sharon, a professional event planner, whose creativity turned what could have been an ordinary ride into an extraordinary celebration—one that moved both hearts and wheels.

Viral videos from the day show the bridal party hurrying to board the train, adding a spontaneous and adventurous spirit to an already remarkable occasion.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) embraced the moment, commending the couple for their creativity and the unique way they showcased the nation’s modern transport system.

“From lovebirds to locomotives, we’re keeping things on track,” the NRC posted. “History made the first-ever wedding on a moving train in Nigeria. Proof that the journey can be just as beautiful as the destination.”

Beyond romance, the Faquas’ union served as a celebration of innovation and modernity, sparking admiration across social media for its blend of love, artistry, and national pride.

The historic event marks a new chapter in how Nigerian couples express creativity in their celebrations—an unforgettable fusion of love, imagination, and progress, rolling through the heart of the nation, one track at a time.

Vanguard News