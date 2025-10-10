VFD Group launches ₦50.7bn Rights Issue to drive expansion, strengthen capital base

Targets deleveraging, fintech growth, and pan-African reach

By Babajide Komolafe, Vanguard

VFD Group Plc has launched a N50.7 billion Rights Issue to strengthen its capital base, reduce debt, and fund expansion across Africa and the United Kingdom. The signing ceremony, held in Lagos, marked another milestone in the company’s strategic growth journey.

Chairman of VFD Group, Mr. Olatunde Buhari, said the offer — comprising 5.07 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at N10 per share, on the basis of two new shares for every three existing ones — was approved by shareholders at the company’s 9th Annual General Meeting in May 2025.

According to him, “The proceeds, estimated at N49.55 billion net of costs, will be deployed to deleverage the balance sheet, expand geographically, and strengthen our subsidiaries. This is more than a transaction — it reflects our collective belief in VFD’s future.”

In his remarks, Group Managing Director of VFD Group, Mr. Nonso Okpala, said the capital raise marks “a bold step in the Group’s growth journey,” aimed at building a stronger investment ecosystem spanning financial services, fintech, real estate, and hospitality.

“Our business model is simple — we raise funds and channel them into strategic investments. This Rights Issue represents a critical reload that will power our next growth phase,” he said.

The GMD disclosed that the Group owns a stake in a financial institution expected to become a national bank, as well as VFD Microfinance Bank, which anchors its fintech ecosystem. He added that one of VFD’s fintech companies is projected to achieve unicorn status within 18 months.

He emphasized that recent economic reforms have created fresh opportunities for investors, noting that the combination of new equity and a robust debt portfolio will expand VFD’s capacity for high-impact investments.

“Our vision is clear — to remain a strategic player in Nigeria and Africa’s economic development through innovation, integration, and value creation,” he said. “We invite all shareholders to participate and invest in our shared future.”