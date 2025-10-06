Versa Farms warns insecurity is crippling investment, livelihoods in Kwara South

By Abigail Edeigba

Kwara farmer and CEO of Versa Farms, Nigeria’s largest tomato farm, Ibrahim Toyeeb, has condemned the recent spate of deadly attacks across Kwara State, calling for urgent intervention to protect lives and safeguard the region’s fragile economy.

Toyeeb, whose company is one of the largest employers of labour in the area, expressed deep pain at the killings and displacement of residents. He warned that unless decisive action is taken, Kwara South risks becoming an economic dead zone, driving away investors and undermining the livelihoods of thousands.

His statement follows coordinated attacks on communities in Kwara South and neighbouring areas, including Oke-Ode in Ifelodun Local Government Area, that left scores dead, several injured and a number abducted.

While mourning the victims, Toyeeb voiced sharp frustration at what he described as the continuing silence and inadequate action from two federal figures: Senator Oyelola Ashiru, who represents Kwara South in the Senate, and Honourable Raheem Tunji Olawuyi, who chairs the House Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness.

He urged both men to show leadership by spearheading a coordinated response to protect lives, restore investor confidence, and save the region from economic collapse. He stressed that the “not very good” representation and poor performance of elected officers from the area have contributed to the crisis, as their failure to advocate for their people in Abuja consistently has limited the Federal Government’s impact in Kwara South.

“I mourn every life taken. I mourn every family uprooted. I mourn every field left untended. My people sleep in fear. Silence from those elected to protect us is not neutrality, it is, to us, abandonment. We call on Senator Ashiru and Honourable Olawuyi to show leadership, to convene security partners, and to secure our communities now. Why has this situation not been mentioned boldly on the floor of the National Assembly? Representation without advocacy is no representation at all”.

Toyeeb emphasised that this appeal is not partisan and not intended to inflame tensions. Rather, it is a practical call for a sequence of immediate actions that, he believes, would arrest the crisis and begin the work of recovery: deploy targeted security reinforcements to affected communities; identify and secure vulnerable points, establish a joint federal-state security task force with clear lines of command and public reporting, conduct rapid humanitarian assessments and provide urgent relief to displaced families, launch a transparent investigation into the attacks and publish a time-bound action plan, and convene local leaders, security officials and civil society to create community-led protection measures.

He also urged the Governor and security agencies to sustain the recent measures announced in the wake of the attacks and to prioritise intelligence-led operations that protect civilians while upholding the rule of law. He welcomed calls by the state executive for increased military and security deployments to the affected areas, and he urged that any such deployments be paired with clear, local engagement and relief for victims. ￼

Highlighting the economic cost of inaction, he added: “Insecurity is destroying Kwara South’s investment potential. If farms close and businesses pull out, families lose their livelihoods, poverty deepens, and the area becomes economically crippled. Poor representation and poor performance of elected officers have left our people voiceless at the centre. Versa Farms employs hundreds of people; we are proof of what is possible if safety and stability are assured. This is why I am raising my voice: to protect not just farms, but futures”.