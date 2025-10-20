Veritasi Homes launches 1,000 solar-powered homes for middle-class earners in Nigeria

Veritasi Homes and Properties Plc, one of Africa’s fastest-growing real estate firms, has launched Arámidẹ́, a groundbreaking, eco-conscious residential development designed to make homeownership attainable for Nigeria’s middle class.

According to the company, the Arámidẹ́ project will deliver 1,000 solar-ready three-bedroom bungalows with boys’ quarters across Nigeria within two years. The first phase will kick off with an initial cluster of 26 units located in Aiyetoro, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, along the Lekki–Epe Expressway.

With an initial deposit of ₦3 million, Veritasi Homes noted that buyers can secure a home designed for comfort, efficiency, and energy independence.

Speaking during the official launch ceremony on Friday in Lagos, Mr. Nola Adetola, Chief Executive Officer of Veritasi Homes, explained the inspiration behind Arámidẹ́, a Yoruba phrase meaning “My Own Has Arrived.”

According to him, the initiative reflects Veritasi’s mission to make homeownership possible for all Nigerians, not just the privileged few.

“For too long, developers have built only for the wealthy few.

“With Arámidẹ́, we’re creating an ecosystem where middle-income earners and young professionals can experience quality homeownership without compromising on comfort or sustainability. It’s part of our broader mission to democratise housing and redefine urban living for a new generation of Nigerians. By doing this, we are creating opportunities for more Nigerians to own homes and live with dignity.

He added that each of the 1,000 bungalows is engineered for independence and sustainability, blending modern Nigerian design with nature-inspired resilience.

“Every Arámidẹ́ home is crafted using recyclable materials and durable, eco-conscious finishes.

“To combat unstable power supply, all units come solar-ready — ensuring energy independence and reducing future utility costs. These are homes built for today, yet ready for tomorrow.

“Each 3-bedroom bungalow with a boys’ quarters features open-plan layouts, wide windows for natural light and ventilation, and solar installations that guarantee round-the-clock energy reliability,” Adetola said.

In his remarks, Mr. Tobi Yusuff, Partner and Head of Communications at Veritasi Homes, said the Arámidẹ́ project underscores the firm’s commitment to bridging Nigeria’s housing gap while promoting sustainability and financial inclusion.

According to Yusuff, “Arámidẹ́ removes the financial barrier to homeownership by introducing flexible and competitive mortgage options made possible through partnerships with trusted commercial banks and the Ministry of Finance Incorporated Real Estate Investment Fund (MREIF).

“Through this collaboration, Veritasi is offering a highly competitive 9.75% per annum mortgage rate with repayment plans of up to 20 years, making homeownership more accessible to Nigerians.

“The process is transparent. With an initial deposit of ₦3 million, approved mortgage applicants can move in immediately and begin monthly payments at the fixed rate.

“Our vision goes beyond building houses; it’s about building hope,” Yusuff said.

Veritasi Homes has consistently set the pace in Africa’s real estate landscape through innovation, transparency, and customer-focused value delivery. Recognised by the Financial Times as one of the continent’s fastest-growing companies, Veritasi remains the only Nigerian real estate firm to earn a spot on the prestigious list.

In just seven years, the company has delivered over 1,000 homes, launched 12 landmark projects across Lagos and Abuja — including the acclaimed Camberwall Advantage series — and served more than 2,500 clients, many from the diaspora.

Veritasi also holds double credit ratings from DataPro and GCR, underscoring its financial strength, credibility, and enduring commitment to delivering world-class, sustainable housing solutions.