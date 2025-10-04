Vera Kanu’s ‘Infant at Heart’ premieres in London

By Benjamin Njoku

“Infant at Heart,” a powerful film produced by Vera Kanu and directed by Aguiyi Ikeobi Ndubuisi, will make its London premiere on October 18, 2025.

This emotional journey, featuring an ensemble cast of Nollywood’s finest, including: Oby Olebara Uzoukwu, Monalisa Chinda, Nkem Owoh, Williams U Hempa, Emeka Enyiocha, Mike Durueke, Emeka Darlington and Bryan Emmanuel explores themes of loss and self-discovery, resonating deeply with audiences who have faced similar struggles.

“The movie is an emotional journey that resonates deeply with everyone that has faced loss or confronted the truth by themselves” says the producer..