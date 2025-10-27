Vehicle inspection overhaul tops agenda as VIOs converge in Jos for 2025 National Conference

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Determined to strengthen national security and restore discipline to Nigeria’s road transport system, the Conference of Directors and Chief Road Traffic Officers of the Federation (VIOs) will on Tuesday open its 2025 Annual National Conference in Jos, Plateau State.

The conference, themed “Enhancing National Security and Road Traffic Safety Through Effective Motor Vehicle Administration,” is expected to chart a comprehensive reform agenda for safer roads, stricter enforcement, and harmonised vehicle regulation nationwide.

Speaking at a pre-conference briefing on Monday in Jos, the Plateau State Commissioner for Transport, Davou Jatau, said hosting the event in Jos underscores the State’s growing leadership in modern transport policy and infrastructure reforms under the administration of Governor Caleb Mutfwang.

Jatau highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to improve urban mobility and commuter safety, citing the implementation of the Jos Greater Master Plan and the successful deployment of Tin City Metro Buses.

“These buses, fitted with advanced safety and security features, have eased intra-city movement and have operated without incident since their introduction,” he stated.

He also disclosed that the ministry had launched a motorcycle tracking initiative using QR codes, allowing passengers to verify riders’ identities and share travel details with relatives for safety purposes.

Additionally, real-time surveillance cameras have been installed at key roundabouts in Jos, monitored from a central Situation Room at the Ministry of Transportation.

“These measures align perfectly with the theme of this year’s conference, which focuses on safeguarding lives and improving road safety,” Jatau added.

Representing the National Chairman of the Conference, the General Secretary, Durojaye Olalekan, described the event as a crucial platform for driving reforms in road traffic management, national security, and motor vehicle administration.

He stressed that effective vehicle regulation is vital to national security, noting that weak inspection systems and inconsistent data management have enabled unroadworthy and untraceable vehicles to aid crimes such as smuggling, kidnapping, and terrorism.

Olalekan outlined the core responsibilities of VIOs — including vehicle inspections, enforcement of compliance standards, accident investigation, driver testing, data management, and public education — but lamented the challenges confronting the sector, such as poor funding, outdated inspection infrastructure, weak legal frameworks, and poor inter-agency coordination.

To address these issues, he called for a unified national legal framework, full digitalisation of vehicle administration, enhanced capacity building, increased public sensitisation, and stronger collaboration among the VIOs, FRSC, Police, and Customs.

He explained that the Jos 2025 Conference would feature policy dialogues, technical sessions, and expert presentations on harmonised inspection standards, data-driven enforcement, and digital transformation — culminating in a communiqué for national adoption.

Olalekan and Jatau both commended Governor Mutfwang and the people of Plateau State for hosting the conference, describing the State as a fitting venue for advancing a national roadmap toward safer, smarter, and more secure transportation systems.