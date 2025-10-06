Varsity workers give FG 14-day ultimatum to complete 2009 renegotiation agreement

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT, has given the Federal Government a 14-day ultimatum to address all their demands including renegotiation of the 2009 Agreement.

NAAT said if the government fails to attend to their demands before the expiration of the 14-day ultimatum which started on October 5, it would be left with no other option than to declare an industrial action.

The association in a statement on Monday signed by its President, Comrade Ibeji Nwokoma, said though it was open to dialogue but it would not give any further notice if there was no action from the government after the two weeks.

According the statement, the ultimatum was sequel to the outcome of the 60th regular meeting of its National Executive Council, NEC presided over by Comrade Nwokoma, at the Federal University, Lafia at the weekend.

It said: “NEC reviewed the progress made following the conciliation meeting convened by the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment on 30th July, 2025, where a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed, and the meeting convened by the Honourable Minister of Education on Thursday, 11th September, 2025, and the unfolding events in the education sector.

“The issues in contention are the non-completion of the FGN/ NAAT 2009 Agreement renegotiation, which seeks to review the existing salaries, allowances and other conditions of service in the Nigerian University system.

“In fact, only the inaugural meeting was held between the Mahmud Yayale Ahmed-led renegotiation committee and NAAT on December 10, 2024. It is therefore worrisome to hear that a report has been submitted by the committee to the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN).

“The Mainstreaming of Earned Allowances into the salaries of Academic Technologists to curb further accumulation of arrears and their attendant consequences.

“Non-release of the enabling circular for CONTISS 14 & 15 to enable NAAT members to get to the peak of their careers, and of recently, the delay in payment of monthly salaries, which causes untold hardship on NAAT members, considering the current economic realities.”

NAAT categorically stated that it rejected and cannot accept the idea of disparity and distortions in salary tables of university staff and appeals to the Government to avoid any action that could precipitate a crisis in the system.

It further said: “NAAT is of the view that addressing the salary increment should be comprehensive and all-encompassing by maintaining the existing relationships between various salary tables being operated in the Nigerian University system.

“Consequent upon the above, the Union hereby issue a 14-day ultimatum to the Government to address the demands listed above.

“While the Union remain open to dialogue, failure to address these demands by FGN at the expiration of the ultimatum, the Union will be left with no other option than to declare an industrial action to press home her demands without recourse to the Government.”