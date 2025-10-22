Varsity dons converge to redefine communication research for societal change

By Nnasom David

Communication and media scholars from across Nigerian universities have converged at a three-day training to explore new research approaches aimed at driving social transformation through communication and media studies.

The gathering, themed “Discovering and Embracing New Frontiers in Communication and Media Research: Engineering Social Transformation,” brought together academics, researchers, and postgraduate students to discuss the evolving landscape of communication research in an age shaped by artificial intelligence, big data, and digital media platforms.

Speaking at the opening session, Associate Professor Desmond Okocha of Bingham University underscored the relevance of the training, describing it as a vital platform for scholars to acquire the tools and skills required to navigate 21st-century communication research.

“We are reminded of the critical role that communication and media play in shaping our societies, influencing our perceptions, and driving social transformation,” Okocha said. “This training will equip us with the knowledge and tools to explore new opportunities in research and innovation created by technological advancement.”

He added that the programme would expose participants to new research methods, theoretical frameworks, and collaborative practices that could enhance the impact of media scholarship on society.

Also speaking, Dr. Tivlumun Gabriel Nyitse, Associate Professor of Journalism and Media Studies at Bingham University, emphasized the significance of methodology in producing credible and applicable research outcomes.

“Research means discovering something new or improving what already exists,” Nyitse explained. “But no research can be meaningful without a sound method. If you solve a problem without following the right steps, your solution will be flawed. Methodology is what ensures that research findings are reliable and useful for societal progress.”

Nyitse further noted that communication scholars must harness technology to produce ideas that can be applied to solve societal challenges, adding that “technology now offers numerous platforms through which people access information that improves their lives.”

On the role of artificial intelligence in media research, Nyitse advised researchers to learn to distinguish between human-generated and machine-generated information, stressing the need for critical evaluation in the digital research environment.

In his contribution, Dr. Nathan Oguche Emmanuel, a lecturer in the Department of Mass Communication at the National Open University of Nigeria, said the forum served as a reminder that research should go beyond academic pursuit to achieve real-world social impact.

“Research should not just be for promotion or visibility. It should be about social engineering and transformation,” Emmanuel said. “If the research process is flawed, the outcome will be flawed, and policies built on that will also be flawed. That’s why we are here, to refine the research process and ensure our findings can genuinely inform policy and development.”

He called for closer collaboration between researchers and policymakers to ensure that research findings translate into actionable policies, stressing that government, media, and civil society share a collective responsibility to promote the application of credible research outcomes for national development.

The three-day event featured plenary sessions, interactive discussions, and collaborative workshops designed to broaden perspectives, inspire innovation, and strengthen the link between communication research and social change.