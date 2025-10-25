Varsity don urges Nigeria to turn ‘Yahoo Boys’ talent into cybersecurity asset

The inaugural edition of the Association of Cyber Security Practitioners (ACSP) monthly seminar ended on a high note after a thought-provoking presentation by Professor Jonathan Tsetimi of Delta State University, who called for a national strategy to redirect the digital skills of cybercriminals into cybersecurity development.

Addressing over 670 participants from Nigeria, Africa, and the United States, Prof. Tsetimi urged policymakers to view the so-called “Yahoo Boys” not merely as offenders, but as untapped national assets whose technical proficiency can strengthen Nigeria’s cyber defense.

In his paper, “From Yahoo Boys to Cybersecurity Experts: Redirecting Youth Talent for National Development,” Tsetimi argued that the same ingenuity fueling cybercrime could be harnessed for national growth if guided through structured education and reform programs.

“The core technical aptitude—manifested in advanced social engineering, rapid digital adaptation, and network probing—represents a sovereign asset,” he said. “Punitive measures alone cannot solve this. What we need is a national program to convert this talent into a cybersecurity workforce.”

He proposed a three-pronged model of Redirection, Education, and Empowerment, including the creation of Cybersecurity Skill Centres through public-private partnerships for intensive re-skilling; a National Cyber-Corps Initiative to absorb reformed youths into critical government and security roles; and Conditional Amnesty Programs for non-violent offenders who complete cybersecurity training and national service.

Tsetimi emphasized that such initiatives could reduce cyber threats, enhance economic growth, and position Nigeria as a cybersecurity powerhouse in Africa.

The seminar, chaired by Professor Monioluwa Olaniyi and attended by ACSP founder Professor Emeritus Peter Okebukola and President Professor Isaac Odesola, concluded with a call for government action.

Participants unanimously agreed that Nigeria’s fight against cybercrime must evolve from punishment to transformation—turning liabilities into assets for national security and economic advancement.