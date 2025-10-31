Vanguard reporter, 14 others selected for 2025/2026 DPI Journalism Fellowship 

By Juliet Umeh

A reporter with Vanguard newspapers, Juliet Umeh, and 14 other Nigerian journalists from 14 media organisations, have been selected for the 2025/2026 cohort of the Digital Public Infrastructure, DPI, Journalism Fellowship.

The DPI Journalism Fellowship is a flagship initiative of the Media Foundation for West Africa, MFWA, implemented in partnership with Co-Develop.

The journalists, chosen after a rigorous selection process involving nearly 200 applicants and 45 shortlisted candidates, represent a cross-section of the country’s media landscape, spanning print, broadcast, and online platforms. The cohort also reflects a near gender balance, comprising eight males and seven females.

Executive Director of MFWA, Mr. Sulemana Braimah, explained that through the Fellowship, the selected journalists would receive practical training, editorial mentorship, and access to a continental resource hub that curates data and information on Digital Public Infrastructures, DPIs, and Digital Public Goods, DPGs.

According to him, “They will also join a growing alumni network across West Africa committed to advancing public understanding of the continent’s digital transformation.

“To support their work, each Fellow will receive a monthly stipend of $250 for the first three months of the Fellowship, while their respective newsrooms will benefit from a $1,000 DPI/DPG Newsroom Partnership Grant.”

“In addition, Fellows will have access to investigative reporting grants for in-depth stories on DPI and DPGs, with outstanding participants earning travel opportunities to international convenings.

“Upon completion, participants will be awarded a Certificate of Honour in recognition of their contributions to enhancing awareness, transparency, and accountability in DPI governance and related areas.

“Running from October 31, 2025, to April 30, 2026, the six-months programme requires Fellows to produce at least six original, well-researched stories promoting public discourse on inclusive digital identity, digital payments, data exchange, interoperability, and related topics shaping Nigeria’s and Africa’s digital ecosystems.”

Speaking further on the initiative, Braimah said the Fellowship represents a strategic investment in fostering informed and independent media narratives that shape public discourse around inclusive design, implementation, and uptake of DPI developments in policy, governance, and utility.

He expressed appreciation to Co-Develop for its partnership and support in making the initiative possible.

Those selected for the Fellowship include Adepetun Adeyemi of The Guardian Newspapers, Lagos; Abubakar Usman of WikkiTimes, Kano; Omolabake Fasogbon of ThisDay Newspaper, Lagos; Yakubu Mohammed of Premium Times, Abuja; and Rasheedat Iliyas of Harmony FM (FRCN), Kwara.

Others are Muhammad Ibrahim of Daily Episode, Kano; Obidah Albert of HumAngle Media, Abuja; Abdulsemiu Monsuroh of TheCable, Lagos; Juliet Buna of Crest 91.1FM, Ibadan; and Juliet Umeh of Vanguard Newspapers, Lagos.

Also among the Fellows are Kola Muhammed of Legit.ng, Lagos; Timileyin Akinmoyeje of the Foundation for Investigative Journalism, Lagos; Bilkis Lawal of Bond FM (FRCN), Lagos; Anibe Idajili of TechCityNG, Niger; and Frank Eleanya of TechCabal, Lagos.

