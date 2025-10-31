Vanguard Reporter, 14 others selected for 2025/2026 DPI Journalism Fellowship

By Juliet Umeh

A reporter with Vanguard Newspapers, Juliet Umeh, has been selected alongside 14 other Nigerian journalists for the 2025/2026 cohort of the Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) Journalism Fellowship.

The fellowship, a flagship initiative of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) in partnership with Co-Develop, aims to deepen journalistic expertise in reporting Digital Public Infrastructures and Digital Public Goods across the continent.

The 15 journalists were chosen after a rigorous selection process that attracted nearly 200 applicants, with 45 shortlisted. The final cohort represents diverse media organisations spanning print, broadcast, and online platforms, and reflects near gender balance with eight males and seven females.

MFWA’s Executive Director, Mr. Sulemana Braimah, said the fellowship will provide practical training, editorial mentorship, and access to a continental resource hub dedicated to data and information on DPIs and Digital Public Goods (DPGs).

According to him, the selected journalists “will join a growing alumni network across West Africa committed to advancing public understanding of the continent’s digital transformation.”

He added that each fellow will receive a monthly stipend of $250 for the first three months of the programme, while their newsrooms will benefit from a $1,000 DPI/DPG Newsroom Partnership Grant.

Fellows will also have access to investigative reporting grants for in-depth stories on DPI and DPGs, with top performers earning opportunities to attend international convenings. Upon completion, participants will receive a Certificate of Honour for contributions toward enhancing awareness, transparency, and accountability in DPI governance.

The six-month programme, running from October 31, 2025, to April 30, 2026, requires participants to publish at least six original, well-researched stories on inclusive digital identity, digital payments, data exchange, interoperability, and other issues shaping Nigeria’s and Africa’s digital ecosystems.

Selected Fellows

The Fellows selected for the 2025/2026 cohort are:

Adepetun Adeyemi – The Guardian, Lagos

Abubakar Muhammad Usman – WikkiTimes, Kano

Omolabake Fasogbon – ThisDay, Lagos

Yakubu Mohammed – Premium Times, Abuja

Rasheedat Oladotun Iliyas – Harmony FM (FRCN), Kwara

Muhammad Auwal Ibrahim – Daily Episode, Kano

Obidah Habila Albert – HumAngle Media, Abuja

Abdulsemiu Monsuroh – TheCable, Lagos

Juliet Buna – Crest 91.1FM, Ibadan

Juliet Umeh – Vanguard Newspapers, Lagos

Kola Muhammed – Legit.ng, Lagos

Timileyin Precious Akinmoyeje – Foundation for Investigative Journalism, Lagos

Bilkis Abdulraheem Lawal – Bond FM (FRCN), Lagos

Anibe Idajili – TechCityNG, Niger

Frank Eleanya – TechCabal, Lagos

Braimah described the fellowship as a strategic investment in strengthening informed, independent media narratives that influence public discourse on inclusive DPI policymaking, governance, and adoption. He expressed appreciation to Co-Develop for its partnership and continued support.