Vanguard holds Mental Health Summit 3.0 to tackle rising cases of suicide, others

By Chioma Obinna

In a continued effort to raise awareness around mental health and address the alarming rise in suicide cases across Nigeria, Vanguard Newspapers is set to host the third edition of its Mental Health Summit.

The Mental Health Summit, first launched in August 2021, was widely acknowledged as the first of its kind in Nigeria. This year’s edition, scheduled for October 17, 2025, will take place at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Themed “Taming the Rising Tide of Suicide in Nigeria”, with a sub-theme “Substance and Silence: Unmasking the Dual Crisis of Addiction and Suicide,” the summit aims to deepen national conversations around suicide prevention and advocate for the decriminalisation of attempted suicide.

The event is endorsed by the Association of Psychiatrists of Nigeria (APN) and other key stakeholders. It supports the Suicide Prevention Bill, which seeks to remove criminal penalties for individuals who attempt suicide—a significant shift in Nigeria’s outdated legal framework on mental health.

Renowned cardiologist and Executive Director of the Nigeria Heart Foundation (NHF), Dr. Kingsley Akinroye, will chair the summit.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, is expected as the Special Guest of Honour. Delivering the keynote address will be Professor Taiwo Lateef Sheikh, a Professor of Psychiatry and Continental Representative of Lifeline International.

Distinguished speakers and panelists will include Brigadier General Mohammed Buba Marwa (Rtd), Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), who will speak on the sub-theme “Substance and Silence: Unmasking the Dual Crisis of Addiction and Suicide.”

Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), will deliver a special presentation on “Building Trust: How Strong Regulation Improves Access to Mental Health Treatment.”

To highlight the significance of legislative support for mental health, Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, representing Cross River South Senatorial District, will speak on the importance of the Suicide Prevention Bill, describing it as a “lifeline legislation” that could save countless lives.

The Medical Director of the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Yaba, Dr. Olugbenga Owoeye, will share insights from his experience in managing suicide attempts in a presentation titled “Managing Attempted Suicide: Lessons from Yaba Neuropsychiatric Hospital.” Additionally, Ms. Titi Tade, Director and Head of Medical Social Services at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), will speak on the topic “How Are You?”

The Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende, will speak on how the state is engaging youth in mental health initiatives. Meanwhile, Professor Taiwo Obindo, President of APN, will address “Strengthening Nigeria’s Mental Health Act: From Policy to Implementation.”

Other notable speakers include Dr. Agatha Nkiru David, Director of Research and Consultant Paediatrician at the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), who will discuss “Living Positively: Mental Health as a Key to HIV Treatment Adherence and Quality of Life.”

Also, Ms. Deborah Omage, Program Associate at the Nigeria Mental Health Association, will examine “Mental Health in the Face of Economic Hardship, Insecurity and Climate Change.”

The panel session will be anchored by Dr. Veronica Nyamali. Among the panelists is Mr. Sam Eferaro, publisher of Nigeria Health Online and former Health Editor at Vanguard.

Representatives from the Nigerian Medical Association, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, and Lagos State Ministry of Health are also expected to attend.

In a poignant segment of the event, survivors of mental health challenges will share their stories, offering hope and shedding light on lived experiences.