Home » News » ICYMI » ‘Vanguard has always been on people’s side’ – beneficiaries celebrate medical outreach
ICYMI

October 7, 2025

‘Vanguard has always been on people’s side’ – beneficiaries celebrate medical outreach

‘Vanguard has always been on people’s side’ – beneficiaries celebrate medical outreach

It was a day of gratitude and emotion as newspaper vendors, agents, and community members gathered in Oshodi for Vanguard Media Limited’s free medical outreach, describing it as a life-changing gesture.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.