Vanguard FC edge All Stars 2–1 in tense friendly at Saki field

By Efe Onodjae,

It was a thrilling morning at Saki Field as Vanguard football club, FC, popularly known as the Kirikiri Warriors, secured a 2–1 victory over All Stars Sports Club from Ikotun Governor Road in a highly contested friendly encounter.

Vanguard FC drew first blood in the first half when their prolific striker, Patrick Luis, wearing the No. 9 jersey, struck twice to give his side a comfortable lead.

The All Stars had an early chance to level the score after being awarded a penalty in the first half, but they failed to convert.

The second half saw a more determined All Stars side, pressing hard to get back into the game. Their efforts paid off when they were awarded another penalty, which was confidently converted by Segun, their No. 2, reducing the deficit to 2–1.

The closing minutes were intense, with both sides creating clear-cut chances, but the Kirikiri Warriors held firm to secure the win.

Vanguard FC coach, Prince Osuagwu was visibly animated on the touchline, motivating his players throughout the game. Also in attendance was Vanguard’s Sports Editor, Tony Ubani, who commended the team’s performance and assured the players that more friendly matches would be arranged with other clubs to further strengthen their competitiveness and team cohesion.

The sport editor urged the Kirikiri Warriors to build on this momentum as they continue preparations for their upcoming fixtures.