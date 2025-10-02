Vandalism: Wike flags off hybrid solar streetlight project in Abuja

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA on Wednesday commenced the installation of integrated hybrid solar-powered streetlights across Abuja, a major project designed to tackle insecurity, end the era of darkness in the city, and cut down on recurring streetlight maintenance costs.

Speaking at the flag-off of the initiative in Abuja, FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, said the project became necessary after years of heavy financial losses to vandalism, cable theft and politically-influenced contracts that left over 80 percent of the capital city in darkness.

Wike revealed that the Administration signed agreements in Beijing in 2024 with two Chinese firms – CGC and CCECC – to execute the project. According to him, one of the attractions of the new system is its in-built security features that will make sabotage and vandalism nearly impossible.

“When we came on board, Abuja was almost 80 percent in darkness and insecurity was rising. Every week files came in for streetlight maintenance, yet there was no light. It became a nightmare,” Wike said.

“This time, it won’t be business as usual. The companies will maintain the facilities for four to five years, and the surveillance technology will ensure vandals and cable thieves are caught. No more excuses about darkness in Abuja,” he added.

The Minister stressed that the project will not only improve security across the city but also beautify Abuja ahead of its 50th anniversary in February 2026.

He warned those benefitting from previous faulty maintenance contracts to expect resistance, saying the Administration is determined to deliver uninterrupted street lighting regardless of political or social backlash.

Also speaking at the event, the Minister of State for FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, said the project represents more than just illuminating streets.

“This project is about safety, security, sustainability and service to residents. It will promote renewable energy, reduce Abuja’s carbon footprint, and support our Smart City Agenda to make the capital a model of sustainable urban living,” Mahmoud noted.

She commended Wike for his bold leadership in driving infrastructural reforms in the territory, adding that the solar-powered lighting system will directly improve the lives of residents and businesses across the city.

The project, expected to be completed within seven months, is one of the flagship programmes of the FCTA’s ongoing infrastructure renewal plan.