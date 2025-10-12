Vandalism: How we sold NRC’s cable wire for ₦90,000 — Two suspects confess

….MD decries upsurge in Abuja, Lagos, Warri–Itakpe rail infrastructure theft

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has confirmed the arrest of two suspects in Kaduna over the vandalisation of equipment at the Rigasa Train Station. The suspects confessed to selling the stolen cable wire for ₦90,000.

The corporation lamented the rising cases of vandalisation of its electrical and signalling installations along the Abuja, Lagos, Kaduna, and Warri–Itakpe corridors, describing the attacks as a major threat to safe and efficient train operations.

The suspects — Ibrahim Abdullahi, 22, of Hayi, Rigasa, and Sani Ibrahim, 24, of Layi Turaki, Rigasa — were arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Police Railway Command attached to the Abuja–Kaduna Train Service (AKTS).

Their arrest followed the discovery, on Friday, October 10, 2025, around 12:30 p.m., that a cable wire had been cut and removed from one of NRC’s cranes stationed within the Rigasa facility. Acting swiftly on intelligence, a patrol team led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Abdullahi Bwajin, Administrative Officer at Rigasa, traced and arrested the suspects.

During interrogation, the duo admitted to the crime and revealed that they sold the stolen cable to one Musa, popularly known as “Musa Major,” for ₦90,000. Each suspect reportedly received ₦30,000 as his share, while another member of the gang, Abdulwahab Yakubu of Rigasa, remains at large.

The Nigeria Police Railway Command, AKTS, said efforts are ongoing to apprehend other suspects and recover the stolen materials.

The NRC commended the police command for its professionalism and swift action, assuring that all those involved in vandalism will face the full weight of the law.

Managing Director of the NRC, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, expressed deep concern over the growing attacks on railway infrastructure, describing the installations as critical national assets.

He stated that henceforth, the corporation, in collaboration with security agencies, will treat such offences as economic sabotage with severe legal consequences for perpetrators.

Opeifa appealed to members of the public, especially residents of communities hosting railway facilities, to support the NRC and security agencies in protecting the assets.

“The railway system has always served as a catalyst for community development and improved livelihoods. Safeguarding it remains a collective responsibility,” Opeifa affirmed.