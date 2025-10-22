Vandalism: Edo govt to regulate operations of scavengers, scrap dealers

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State

Governor Monday Okpbeholo of Edo has announced plans to regulate the activities of scavengers and scrap dealers in the state to curb vandalism and other related crimes.

Okpbeholo made this known when he received in his office in Benin the new Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Edo Command, Commandant Akintayo Ayinla.

The governor said that plans are underway to send a bill to the State House of Assembly to regulate the operations of scavengers and scrap dealers.

Okpebholo condemned the growing incidents of theft and vandalism linked to their operations, stating that such activities were not acceptable.

“The way they go about stealing iron rods and removing and destroying property belonging to the people is not acceptable at all.

“I know that with your zeal and understanding of the state’s terrain, you will be able to take action to end this menace,” the governor said.

Okpebholo pledged the state government’s full support to the NSCDC in its efforts to curb vandalism and regulate scrap and scavenging activities across the state.

He extended his condolences to the NSCDC over the passing of the late Commandant Gbenga Joseph, describing the news of his death as a shock.

“Let me welcome you to Government House first of all. I condole with you once again on the passing of our friend and brother, your predecessor.

“Having said this, I want to welcome you back to Edo. With the information I have before me, you are not new to the state. So, I can say that you are a son of the soil,” Okpebholo said.

Earlier, the new NSCDC Commandant, Ayinla, commended the governor for his administration’s consistent support to security agencies in the state, through the provision of vehicles, financial assistance and other gestures.

The commandant, who officially assumed office on October 17, 2025, highlighted the increasing cases of vandalism associated with the scrap dealers and scavengers, including the theft of electric cables, manhole covers and streetlight poles.

The NSCDC official disclosed that the corps had commenced a census of scrap markets and scavenging points across the state to establish a monitoring and control framework.

He appealed to the government to adopt measures such as designating specific areas for scrap markets, regulating their hours of operation, mandating registration and licensing of scrap dealers and restricting the handling of critical infrastructure materials.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the regulation is aimed at establishing a monitoring and control framework to prevent the escalation of vandalism and other crimes in the state. (NAN)