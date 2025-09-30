V-Malaysia: QNET highlights global growth ahead of Ghana convention

By Juliet Umeh

Global lifestyle and wellness company, QNET, has commemorated its 27th anniversary in Penang, Malaysia, with a grand five-day convention that showcased its economic impact across emerging markets and unveiled plans for its next major gathering in Ghana.

The anniversary event, V-Malaysia 2025, endorsed by Tourism Malaysia, drew over 10,000 independent distributors from more than 30 countries, underscoring both QNET’s global footprint and the significant boost such flagship events bring to host economies.

Chief Marketing Officer at QNET, Trevor Kuna, said the annual convention has become a powerful testament to the company’s mission of entrepreneurship empowerment and economic partnership.

He explained: “Held for the 13th consecutive year in Penang, the convention underscored Malaysia’s position as a premier MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination.

“The partnership with Tourism Malaysia highlighted how major corporate events drive tourism, hospitality, and local economic activity.”

The opening ceremony at the SPICE Arena featured a vibrant showcase of Malaysian music, dance, and cultural displays, including the appearance of Wira and Manja, mascots of the upcoming Visit Malaysia Year 2026 campaign.

According to Kuna, this blend of culture and innovation reflects QNET’s values of global connection and empowerment.

At the convention, QNET unveiled new products aimed at enhancing wellness and lifestyle, including Harmoniq-Snooze, a bio-signaling patch for better sleep; Qwik-Vibe, a fast-acting oral strip for energy and mental focus; and new luxury platinum jewelry collections from Bernhard H. Mayer.

Kuna emphasized: “For 27 years, QNET has been about empowering individuals to take control of their health and financial future.

“V-Malaysia is the physical embodiment of that mission, inspiring our entrepreneurs from Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Southeast Asia to achieve more.”

A highlight of the gathering was the keynote speech by Sparsh Shah, a global youth icon, motivational speaker, and artist who, despite living with Osteogenesis Imperfecta (Brittle Bone Disease), has become a beacon of resilience and inspiration.

His emotional address urged participants to embrace their unique potential and cultivate an unstoppable mindset.

Kuna remarked: “Having Sparsh Shah share his story was a deeply moving experience. He embodies the very essence of RYTHM—rising above circumstances to inspire others. His presence reminded us that entrepreneurship is not just about business success, but also about the power of the human spirit to overcome any obstacle.”

Looking beyond the celebration, QNET announced its next milestone: V-Africa 2026, scheduled to be held in Ghana in the first quarter of 2026. The convention, the company said, will extend its tradition of fostering entrepreneurship and stimulating economic development in key growth regions.

Kuna added: “Our conventions are more than meetings; they are economic partnerships with host nations. The success of V-Malaysia demonstrates how business tourism creates a ripple effect across sectors. We are excited to bring this same energy to Ghana, solidifying our commitment to empowering entrepreneurs across Africa.”