Uzodimma rebranding leadership in South East – Ex- Minister Ikoh

By Ikechukwu Ikoh

A focused and visionary leadership is impactfuly felt when followership is responsive and complementary.

Every society is made up of an indivisible Union of divers opinions, thoughts, beliefs and values. In all, progress is a constant factor cherished and desired by the individual entities domiciled within the society in that state.

The South East society and it’s people over decades have been seeking for a political relevance in the committee of Nigeria nation, through efforts of leaders that had traversed different generations of people trying to rediscover their strength, values and vaibilities. From past heroes like Alvan Ikoku , Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe , Mbonu Ojike, Dr Frances Akanu Ibiam, Dr Michael Okpara, Sam Mbakwe and others, the need for cohesive understanding and unity amongst the ring of leaders of thought kept waning down with time and have almost left the South East in disarray and lacking political focus with a clear cut agenda for development and co-existence within the Federation of Nigeria.

If that is the case as observed , it then throws up social issues in the region , needing attention aside the provision of physical infrastructures by various states government in the South East .

At this critical juncture it is imperative to state that a sincere and selfless leader is not necessarily the most wealthy or intelligent person amongst his people , neither is he the most educated , rather a true leader is that man who is patient to listen to advice and directives from his people and selflessly discharges those instructions for the well-being of all . Similarly , Such a good leader is that humble man who tackles unforeseen problems peacefully and provides support and solutions to challenges confronting his people before requests are made.

The nature of Nigeria politics of the present day requires a united voice and one spirit among the people of the South East so as to negotiate and navigate through the contentions and problems posed by structural defects inherent within system inorder to attract the deserved development , economic improvement and self realization needed by Ndi Igbo.

To this end , I envision the need for the Leaders of thoughts in the region to avail their knowledge and experience to the Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum , His Excellency , Sen. Hope Uzodimma, who double as the Executive Governor of Imo State.

Being the Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum in the interim , proffers an opportunity to Ndi Igbo to exploit and present a united voice before President. Bola Ahmed Tinubu and demand for an articulated interest of Ndi Igbo.

Uzodimma has proven trust and reliability to the president, the APC national Leaders and to the people of Imo State and the South East region and as such our leaders, beyond political considerations should rally their support behind Governor Uzodimma as the fulcrum of our political journey, particularly at this critical moment of political transition in our Nation’s evolving democracy.

The attitude of followers or the governed ought to transcend above diversionary criticism to holistic engagement and participation in the development of the states in the region.

Exemplary leadership performance as being widely and factually credited to Governor Hope is evident as an attestation to his leadership potential and accomplishments in governance .

A critical study of emerging political scenario in the country has redefined the narratives and expectations which makes it compulsory for the South East to return to the political drawing board and re-evaluate our priorities in the scheme of things for a properly laid out vision and development goals that is achievable through tacit support for All Progressives Congress , APC and President Tinubu’s reelection in 2027.

Hon. Chief Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh, is a former Minister, and Chairman, Governing Council, Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Imo State.