Uwandu-Mordi Building Bridges and Empowering Communities: One woman’s journey in Scotland

By Elizabeth Osayande

When Esther Chioma Uwandu-Mordi stepped foot in Scotland over three years ago, she knew she was embarking on a new chapter of her life. A seasoned advocate and activist, Uwandu-Mordi had already made a name for herself in Nigeria through her NGO, Impact HER Initiative (now Uwandu-Mordi Empowerment Initiative). But as she navigated her new surroundings, she realized that her work was far from over.

“Coming down to Scotland alone, before my husband joined me, was a journey fraught with ups and downs, especially the struggle to belong and integrate well into the society we just became a part of,” Uwandu-Mordi recalls.

Determined to build a support network, she and her husband created a WhatsApp group for Africans in their community. What started as Faifley African Connect (FAC) soon evolved into African Connect, a testament to the power of community engagement and integration.

“I saw the need to start a women’s group, African Women Support Network, to cater for the needs of African women in Scotland, especially those who came through the study or work route,” the social activist explains. “Most groups catered for refugees and asylum seekers, but we needed something for women like us, who were navigating a new system and trying to make a life for themselves.”

Through African Connect and African Women Support Network, Uwandu-Mordi has worked tirelessly to build bridges between Africans and the Scottish community. One of their proudest moments came when they celebrated Africa Day for the third time, bringing together Africans and Scots alike to share stories, food, and culture.

“We began with a community service on Thursday, then a special Black History Month Games and Lunch, where we had our mentor Angie Mwafulirwa share her stories with us, encouraging us to stand firm in power and pride,” Uwandu-Mordi says. “Today, we concluded the weekend-long activities with our Africa Day celebration, where we brought Africans and our Scottish family together, sharing our stories and feasting on some African food.”

The proud mother’s work goes beyond just organizing events; it’s about building a community that supports and empowers one another. She’s quick to thank her team, including her husband, Daniel Mordi, and Mr. Adeniyi Opebiyi, for their unwavering support.

“I’m very proud of myself and my team, as it’s a joint effort,” she beams. “I’m looking forward to greater achievements in the coming year.”

As she looks to the future, Uwandu-Mordi remains committed to her vision of a more inclusive and supportive community. With the help of her team and supporters like Pastor Gregor McIntyre of the Faifley Parish Church, she’s confident that they’ll continue to make a positive difference in the lives of Africans in Scotland.

“We’re not just building a community; we’re building a family,” the founder of African Women Support Network says. “And we’re just getting started.”

Vanguard News