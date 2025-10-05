USA: Itsekiri National Congress holds inaugural convention 

The Itsekiri National Congress USA hosted its Inaugural convention at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Miami with over 150 people in attendance.

The convention saw Itsekiri culture in full display with the people embracing the mission of the Itsekiri national congress, USA.

In his welcome address, the president, Mr. Otse Amorighoye welcomed everyone and mentioned that the convention would be a blast with plenty of cultural activities and keynote speakers on topics that would call for discussion and actions.

The night continued with the full display of how Itsekiri princesses are dressed by Mrs Ete Sagay.

Attendees were thrilled with Itsekiri musicals, and the floor was filled with dancing.

In his opening remarks on Day two, Mr. Otse Amorighoye the President of Itsekiri National Congress, USA (INC-USA) thanked the effort of the host region, Oma Iwere Association of Florida and all Itsekirs present at the convention.

He noted the resilience of the Itsekiri nation and how they react in times where purpose calls. Mr Otse called for harmony among the Itsekiri people citing that an “organization is a name, not a banner, not a bank account rather it is the people who constitute it.”

The first keynote speaker, Professor Jonathan Tsetimi, a professor of Industrial Mathematics at Delta State University Abraka and the Vice-President South-South of the National Association of Artificial Intelligence Practitioners (NAAIP), discussed the Transformative role of Education, Technology, and AI in Strengthening and Elevating Iwere Land.

Speaking passionately on the subject, he cited various examples on how the Itsekiri nation can embrace AI to speed up development and growth. He called for the adoption of AI in indigenous knowledge curation, education and human capital development and mangrove forest conservation. Tsetimi advocated intentionally placing AI at the centre of strategic framework and leveraging on other technologies as foundational enablers to build a future that is resilient, prosperous and culturally vibrant.

The second speaker of the event, Engr Atse Onuwaje CEO Fortech LLC USA, in his keynote speech on Bridging Excellence across continents: A human and material resource perspective described how the Itsekiri culture stands out among others around the world and we need to bridge the gap on showcasing the excellence in the Itsekiri people through the concept of critical mass and how we can make the change on the perception of the Itsekiri people and Nigeria at large.

Engr Atse mentioned the importance of grassroot education and influencing young Itsekiris living in the rural communities to eventually constitute the critical mass that will improve and continue to showcase Itsekiri excellence.

The last speaker, Dr Bemigho Ayo Odonmeta, a consultant Nephrologist and Medical Director of Lana Hospital Sapele, spoke on a healthier Itsekiri Nation: Modern Care for Every Family Everywhere.

He emphasized that the vision for a healthy Itsekiri nation is one where modern quality healthcare is not a privilege for a few but a right for everyone, everywhere – whether in Warri city, Sapele, Koko, Excravos or the remotest creeks.

Citing various ways through which this can materialize, Dr Odonmeta called on partnerships between government, communities, NGOs and individuals to achieve a healthier Itsekiri Nation.

The convention featured discussion sessions after the lunch break on Business and Technology, Education, and Health care.

Business and Technology: -Mr Fiogho Tonwe, a guest and President of the Itsekiri Association in Canada represented the business and technology group to present how INC can leverage technology in driving development through setting up solar powered Star links in rural areas across the rural communities.

With the age of the internet, products from Itsekiri communities such as spices, vacation trips can be marketed to the world.

In conclusion, the group also suggested rebuilding homes in Itsekiri communities to help the development process. Education: The team deliberated on how poor attendance in school and the challenges that the rural communities are facing. Mr Emmanuel Pirah who summarized the discussions on Education highlighted the issues of resources as teachers are not stationed in the communities as most of the communities are not well populated.

Speaking on how Artificial Intelligence can help as a tool to help students grow and learn, the team also engaged in discussion around practical based learning as applications of knowledge will create immense development. The team also called for a change in curriculum as new and updated ways of learning are available.

Speaking on how Itsekiris in the diaspora can act as mentors to kids in Itsekiri communities as we go back visiting. Health –

The group discussed telehealth, its challenges, and current healthcare practices. Dr Jackie Ejuwa, a passionate healthcare professional representing the group highlighted some barriers facing telehealth such as connectivity, language, food, and limited resources and mistrust of the health care system. The group provided solutions on how to create awareness, providing resources and leveraging partnerships with mobile service providers in Nigeria to help push telehealth down to the most remote part of the Itsekiri communities. In conclusion, the President of Itsekiri National Congress Mr Otse Amorighoye, USA announced that the pilot project for the organization will focus on providing reliable healthcare to every Itsekiri family no matter how remote their locations are.

The gala ceremony that was held in the evening of the said day, started with various dignitaries on the red carpet displaying their gorgeous Itsekiri attires to the admiration of all present.

The guest artist, a popular Nigerian celebrity proudly of Itsekiri origin – Oritsefemi, thrilled the crowd with hit songs such as Double Wahala, Gbubemi, Mercies of the Lord and a host of other melodious songs. The energy from the crowd was unmatched as both young and old stepped on the dance floor sweating it out.

On Day Three of the event, attendees enjoyed a two-hour luxury yacht cruise of Biscayne Bay and thereafter visited Florida South beach for sightseeing.

The convention ended with a Picnic at Amelia Earhart Park where guests were treated with delicious varieties of food.