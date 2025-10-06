US to pay migrant teens $2,500 to self-deport

By Nkiruka Nnorom

The United States government has unveiled a new initiative that would grant unaccompanied migrant teenagers a one-time payment of $2,500 if they agree to self-deport.

According to the US Department of Homeland Security, the pilot programme will begin with 17-year-old migrants and will require the approval of an immigration judge before any departure is authorised.

The payment would be disbursed only after the minor’s arrival in their home country, intended to assist with “reintegration efforts.”

The proposed initiative expands on an existing voluntary return scheme introduced under the Trump administration, which currently provides $1,000 “exit bonuses” to undocumented adults who opt for self-deportation.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ICE, has defended the approach, describing it as a cost-effective alternative to prolonged detention and formal deportation procedures.

“This programme is strictly voluntary and allows minors to make an informed decision about their future,” an ICE spokesperson said.

As of October 2, official figures show that approximately 2,100 unaccompanied minors remain in the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services, awaiting placement or immigration hearings.

However, the new incentive plan has already drawn criticism from immigrant rights advocates, who warn that paying children to leave could violate protections for vulnerable youths under U.S. immigration law.

There is no legitimate reason for the government to incentivise voluntary departure with a financial payoff,” said Neha Desai of the National Center for Youth Law, describing the policy as “a troubling precedent.”

Advocates further argue that the payments could pressure minors into returning to unsafe or unstable environments, potentially undermining the humanitarian principles guiding the care of unaccompanied migrant children.