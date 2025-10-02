US Rights groups urge review of Kanu’s detention, call for dialogue

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Three United States–based human rights and self-determination advocacy groups have expressed concern about comments by President Bola Tinubu that referenced the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

In a joint statement on Thursday, Advocates for Victims of Injustice and Discrimination (AVID), Rising Sun, and Ambassadors for Self-Determination said the remarks risked affecting perceptions of ongoing legal matters involving IPOB and its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, whose detention and related legal proceedings remain unresolved.

The groups urged authorities to concentrate on combating violent groups responsible for killings and displacements across parts of the country, and to ensure that all steps taken are consistent with due process and respect for human rights. They warned that prolonged detention and heated rhetoric could have unintended effects on public sentiment.

The advocacy organisations also called on the United States Congress, the U.S. Department of State, and the international community to monitor Nigeria’s governance and human rights record and to encourage peaceful, lawful approaches to resolving disputes.

While repeating their call for review of Kanu’s detention in line with existing court rulings, the groups recommended dialogue and reconciliation as constructive ways to address issues related to self-determination.