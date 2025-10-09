US judge dismisses Drake’s defamation case against Kendrick Lamar diss track “Not Like Us”

A federal judge in New York has dismissed Drake’s defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG), ruling that lyrics in Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy-winning diss track “Not Like Us”.

Judge Jeannette A. Vargas said the case stemmed from “perhaps the most infamous rap battle in history,” rejecting Drake’s claim that UMG damaged his reputation by promoting the song.

Drake, who filed the lawsuit in January, accused UMG of spreading false allegations and encouraging “vigilante justice.” Lamar was not named in the suit.

UMG, which represents both artists, denied wrongdoing.

“This suit was an affront to artistic expression and never should have seen the light of day,” a UMG spokesperson said after the ruling.

The feud between Drake and Lamar has fueled multiple legal disputes, including Drake’s earlier complaints against iHeartMedia and Spotify over alleged unfair promotion of “Not Like Us.”

Despite the controversies, the track earned Lamar a Grammy and intensified one of rap’s most talked-about rivalries.

Vanguard News