US Igbo group cautions Atiku, Sowore over ‘Free Kanu’ protest

*Warns October 20 rally may complicate trial process

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – A group of Igbo businessmen based in the United States has appealed to 2023 presidential candidates, Atiku Abubakar and Omoyele Sowore, to show restraint in their support for the planned ‘Free Nnamdi Kanu Now’ protest scheduled for 20 October, saying the rally could inadvertently affect the ongoing trial of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The group, under the aegis of Njiko Amaka, made the appeal in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, urging all concerned to allow lawful and diplomatic efforts on the matter to run their course.

The statement was signed by Chiefs Emeka Ejidike and Okey Anosike, chairman and secretary respectively.

Njiko Amaka said it recognised the right of citizens to peaceful assembly but expressed concern that the timing of the planned demonstration might distract from current judicial processes surrounding Kanu’s case.

“We have watched developments around the ongoing trial of our brother, Nnamdi Kanu, with keen interest. While we acknowledge the passion of many Nigerians for justice and fairness, we believe this is a delicate moment that requires patience and wisdom,” the group stated.

Drawing from Igbo folklore, the group urged caution, emphasising that progress in Kanu’s legal journey should not be disrupted.

“Ndigbo have a wise saying about a tortoise that spent years in a dung pit. On the day of its release, the tortoise began to shout for its captors to hurry up, forgetting it had been there for years. This aptly captures our current situation with Nnamdi Kanu. He spent years in detention without trial. Now that his case appears to be moving forward, this may not be the best time to take actions that could slow it down,” the statement added.

Njiko Amaka appealed for unity and mutual respect among all those advocating for Kanu’s release, stressing that South-East political leaders were already engaging with the Federal Government to find a lasting, peaceful solution.

“We have confidence in ongoing consultations and political efforts led by credible Igbo leaders to address this matter. We therefore urge all stakeholders to avoid steps that might complicate or delay these discussions,” the group said.

They reaffirmed their commitment to lawful advocacy and peaceful dialogue, noting that maintaining national stability should remain a shared priority.

“We encourage every Nigerian to support justice through due process and dialogue, not confrontation,” Njiko Amaka urged.