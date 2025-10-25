US, EU critic Catherine Connolly wins Ireland’s presidential election

Catherine Connolly (C) smiles as she arrives at Dublin Castle, after being declared the winner in the Presidential election to become the next President of Ireland in Dublin on October 25, 2025. Ireland’s Catherine Connolly, an independent left-winger, was poised Saturday to become the country’s new president after her only rival in the election conceded defeat, Irish national broadcaster RTE said. (Photo by Paul Faith / AFP)

Left-wing independent Catherine Connolly was on Saturday declared the winner of Ireland’s presidential election, beating her centrist opponent by a huge margin in a contest marred by spoilt ballots.

Connolly, 68, a lawyer, lawmaker and outspoken critic of both the United States and European Union, won over 63 percent of the ballots, well ahead of centrist candidate Heather Humphreys, on 29.5 percent.

AFP