US envoys head to Mideast as Trump warns Hamas against peace deal delay





Donald Trump’s son-in-law and a senior envoy were heading to Egypt Saturday to finalize hostage release details, as the US president warned he would “not tolerate delay” by Hamas in implementing a peace plan with Israel.

A White House official confirmed to AFP that Jared Kushner and Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff are traveling to the region to address the finalization of details on the release of hostages and to discuss the deal pushed by the US president to bring an end to the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Trump said on his Truth Social platform late Saturday afternoon that Israel had agreed to an initial line of withdrawal in Gaza and that the information had been shared with Hamas.

“When Hamas confirms, the Ceasefire will be IMMEDIATELY effective, the Hostages and Prisoner Exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal,” he posted, alongside a map of the proposed line.

The Palestinian militant group on Friday reacted positively to Trump’s plan that would end two years of war, saying it was ready to release all hostages and discuss details on the deal.

Trump in turn called on Israel to “immediately” halt its bombings of the war-ravaged territory, although Washington’s chief ally in the region said Saturday its troops were still operating in Gaza.

Hours later, the enclave’s civil defense agency said at least 57 people have been killed since dawn in Israeli strikes, including 40 in Gaza City alone.

“Hamas must move quickly, or else all bets will be off. I will not tolerate delay, which many think will happen, or any outcome where Gaza poses a threat again,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Let’s get this done, FAST. Everyone will be treated fairly!”

Trump’s proposal calls for a halt to hostilities, the release of hostages within 72 hours, a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and Hamas’s disarmament.

In an interview Saturday with Axios, Trump — highlighting his behind-the-scenes diplomacy including with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — said a peace deal in Gaza was “close” and that he will push to have it finalized in coming days.

“I said, ‘Bibi, this is your chance for victory.’ He was fine with it,” Trump told the US publication. “He’s got to be fine with it. He has no choice. With me, you got to be fine.”

Trump also said his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan was “very helpful” in urging Hamas to agree to the release of hostages.

“Erdogan helped a lot. He is a tough guy, but he is a friend of mine and he was great,” Trump said.