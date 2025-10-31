US citizens urged not to travel to Niger

The US government on Friday advised its citizens against traveling to Niger, an African country plagued by jihadist violence, citing crime, terrorism, and the risk of kidnapping.

The revised travel advisory from the US State Department raises the risk to the highest level, 4, and comes after an American civilian missionary was kidnapped last week in Niger’s capital of Niamey.

“Do Not Travel. Do not travel for any reason due to crime, unrest, terrorism, health, and kidnapping,” the agency said in a statement on X.

It added that it had authorized the departure of all family members of US government employees in Niger due to safety risks.

Several citizens of Western countries were abducted earlier this year in northern Niger, a country ruled by a military junta since a coup in July 2023.