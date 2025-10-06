Urhobo Third Phase Ex-Agitators endorse Tompolo’s door-to-door campaign for Tinubu, Oborevwori

By Etop Ekanem

WARRI, Delta State — The Urhobo Third Phase ex-agitators, led by Comrade Onoriode Diyo, have pledged their support for the door-to-door campaign organized by High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, ahead of the 2027 elections.

The campaign seeks to mobilize grassroots support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State.

Speaking to newsmen over the weekend in Warri, Diyo said the group is committed to strengthening grassroots engagement across the Niger Delta. He attributed their resolve to the exemplary leadership of Dr. Dennis Otuaro and commended his successful implementation of the five-point agenda that has revitalized the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

Diyo urged Urhobo leaders both at home and in the diaspora to actively participate in Tompolo’s campaign, expressing confidence in the leadership of President Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori and highlighting their contributions to human and infrastructural development in Nigeria and Delta State.

The National Secretary of the Urhobo Third Phase Ex-Agitators, Avwebor Nyerhovwo, reaffirmed loyalty to Otuaro, praising his efforts to rebrand the Presidential Amnesty Programme, particularly in education. He highlighted the successful completion of the first batch of leadership training, which focused on alternative dispute resolution and mediation, and called for greater inclusion of Urhobo Third Phase leaders in future training programs.

Comrade Prince Efe, State Chairman of the group, commended Chief Kestin Pondi, Managing Director of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, for his management of oil facilities in the Niger Delta, encouraging him to continue his impactful work and consider including Urhobo Third Phase leaders in future initiatives.

The National Spokesman, Comrade Ikas Marine, also commended Mathew Tonlagha for his leadership and philanthropic support for Niger Delta youths, urging others to emulate his commitment to regional development.

Other leaders, including Brume Orade, Publicity Secretary of the Third Phase, praised Comrade Elaye Slabor Dollars, National Chairman of the Third Phase Presidential Amnesty Programme and Coordinator of Tantita Security Service, Bayelsa State chapter, for his visionary and inclusive leadership.

Orade noted, “Slabor Dollars runs an inclusive leadership that has earned the full support of all Urhobo Third Phase ex-agitators. We fully endorse High Chief Tompolo’s door-to-door campaign in support of President Bola Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori as the 2027 elections approach.”

The event marked a renewed commitment by the Urhobo Third Phase ex-agitators to grassroots mobilization and regional development initiatives in the Niger Delta.