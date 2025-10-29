Urhobo monarchs donate 100 mattresses to Okuama community

The Ukoko r’Ivie r’Urhobo (Council of Urhobo Traditional Rulers), has donated 100 mattresses to devastated Okuama community in Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State, just as they commended the state government and others for their continuous support.

Presenting the items to Okuama community leader, the council’s Chairman, HRM, Emmanuel Sideso, Abe 1, accompanied by the Vice Chairman, HRM, Solomon Okukeren, Ovie of Arhawarien Kingdom and the Secretary, HRM Richard Ebelle appealed to the state government for support for the community by providing chairs and tables for the newly built schools as soon as possible.

Sideso recalled that few weeks ago, the acting, President General of Okuama community, Mr. Okerika Emmanuel and some leaders visited his office as the Chairman of Council of Urhobo Traditional Rulers and during the cause of discussion, they lamented the deplorable living condition of their people as they now sleep on bare floor as the rains have destroyed their mattresses since most of them were living in temporary accommodation.

The Ovie monarch said he promised them that he would bring the issue of their deplorable living condition to the attention of the Council of Urhobo Traditional Rulers forum, who were to meet in a few weeks time and that after reviewing their petition, the Council approved that 100 mattresses should be provided to the Okuama people based on the immediate demand by their leaders.

He thanked the state government and all Urhobo sons and daughters who have contributed just as he appealed to the federal government to ensure that the judicial process was concluded so that Okuama people currently living in exile could returned home and reiterated that the Urhobos were not used to living in camps.

Responding on behalf of the Okuama community, the acting President General, Mr Okerika Emmanuel thanked the traditional rulers for their continued support but demanded for more help to ensure early release of their leaders as a peace deal had been concluded with their neighbors.“

He also appealed to the state government to provide benches for the rebuilt primary and secondary schools as their children would resume school in a few weeks time.