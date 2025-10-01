Urhobo Historical Society mourns Oskar Ibru 

Oskar Ibru

By Jimitota Onoyume

Urhobo Historical Society, UHS, has mourned the death of Olorogun Oskar Ibru , describing it as a huge loss to Urhobo nation and the economic community in the country.

President of the UHS, Dr. Aruegodore Oyiborhoro and the Secretary , Dr. Emmanuel Ojameruaye in a statement made available to the Vanguard spoke glowingly of the cherished memories of Olorogun Oscar Ibru .

The statement reads : “The Editorial and Management Committee of the Urhobo Historical Society (UHS) and the members of the society are saddened by the news of the death of a distinguished Urhobo son, Olorogun Oskar Eyovbirere Ibru, the Chairman of the Ibru Organisation.

“Olorogun Oskar Ibru was the eldest surviving son of Olorogun Michael Ibru. Olorogun Micheal Ibru, his father, had set a new standard in business, investment, and enterprise in Nigeria between the 1960s and the year 2000.

“During the period, he established over 25 companies with operations in Africa, Europe, and the United States of America. He was at a time among the wealthiest and biggest employers of labour in Nigeria.

“In 1999, Professor Peter Ekeh founded the Urhobo Historical Society (UHS) in New York, USA, as an intellectual organization to document Urhobo history and culture, and to generate a road map for the political, economic, and social renaissance of the Urhobo Nation. Senator David Dafinone and Olorogun Micheal Ibru were among the early benefactors of the Society and the vision of UHS.

“It was into these big shoes in business, character, and a deep appreciation of the human family that Olorogun Oskar Eyovbire Ibru had to step when his father died in 2016 at the age of 86. Even the most optimistic among close observers probably had reservations about the ability of the then 58-year-old to faithfully discharge the duties and the obligations which he had inherited. But in 9 years, Olorogun Oskar demonstrated that he was indeed “a chip off the old block”, as he validated, by his actions, the Urhobo saying _”eban vwie erhoo-n”_ (a big fish does not birth a smaller species).

“Olorogun Oskar not only sustained the Ibru Organisation, he innovated and expanded into new areas in tourism, hospitality, and the blue economy. He demonstrated that the Urhobo saying “a big tree sprouts from the same location where a previous one had fallen”, had a basis in fact and in lived experience.

“The Urhobo Historical Society salutes Olorogun Oskar Ibru for his fealty to the Urhobo values of industry, enterprise, creativity, humility, and human kindness. He learnt these values from his father Micheal, and his uncles Felix, Alex, and Goodie, and has now passed them faithfully to his successors.

“He ran the Ibru Foundation that provided grants and scholarships to indigent students, and welfare to the needy all across Nigeria and Africa. Olorogun Oskar also donated generously and often to Urhobo causes including the recent victims of the Okuama crisis who were housed in the IDP Camp in Eghwu community.

“At age 67, Olorogun Oskar Ibru may have gone on to join the ancestors rather early, but the Urhobo Historical Society holds the view that in his sojourn here on earth, he played his role well and fulfilled his assignment as the scion of the Ibru Dynasty. We wish him eternal rest. Akpokedefa!!!”