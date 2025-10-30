Urban renewal: Road crashes drop in Zamfara 

The Zamfara Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has announced a six per cent reduction in road accidents compared to 2024 in the state.

This was disclosed to newsmen in Gusau, the state capital, by the Sector Commander, Aliyu Ma’aji, during a press briefing to flag off the 2025 Ember Months Campaign in the state.

The Sector Commander explained that in 2025, the Corps recorded 46 road crashes compared to 56 accidents recorded in 2024, which he said accounts for a decrease of 6.27 per cent.

According to Ma’aji, in 2024, road crashes claimed the lives of 51 persons and injured 259 others, noting that the mixed loading of goods, animals, and passengers in trucks largely caused the casualties.

The Sector Commander noted that the theme of this year’s campaign, “Take Responsibility for Your Safety: Stop Distracted Driving,” reinforces the view that human factors are the major causes of road crashes.

He lamented that drivers were largely responsible for most crashes on the highways, saying that records showed the major causes included driver fatigue, overloading of passengers, conveyance of passengers in haulage vehicles, and travelling with fuel in plastic containers.

Ma’aji added that the Corps had mapped out formidable strategies to achieve its desired outcomes in the 2025 end-of-year campaign.

The Guardian reports that the FRSC has attributed the deaths of more than 3,400 people in road crashes across Nigeria between January and September 2025 to driver recklessness and poor road use practices.

Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed disclosed the figures in Abuja on Monday during the launch of the 2025 Ember Months Public Enlightenment and Sensitisation Campaign, themed “Take Responsibility for Your Safety: Stop Distracted Driving.”

According to Mohammed, 3,433 people lost their lives and 22,162 others were injured in 6,858 reported crashes within the first nine months of the year. He noted that many of the crashes were preventable.

The records showed that the major causes of these crashes were linked to driver fatigue, overloading of persons, conveyance of persons in haulage vehicles, and travelling with fuel in plastic containers,” he said.

“Apparently, driver behaviour is a fundamental element in determining safety on our highways.”

He explained that the Ember Months campaign was designed to raise awareness about the dangers of reckless driving, particularly during the festive period when crash rates tend to increase. The campaign will run from December 15 to January 15.