Urban planning shouldn’t be seen as revenue generating effort – Olaseni, YABATECH don

By Adesina Wahab

A lecturer at Yaba College of Technology, YABATECH, Dr Abubakar Mobolaji Olaseni, has said it is wrong for the government to see and use urban planning as a revenue generating effort and not a social responsibility.

Olaseni, who stated this while delivering the 20th inaugural lecture of the institution, opined that seeing urban planning as a cash cow is not only counter-productive, but against social integration.

His lecture was titled:” Beyond Mobility.”

“We cannot just be looking at just an aspect of urban planning and neglect the rest. Social integration of people is necessary. There is need for paradigm shift. Cities must be planned using technology nowadays. Urban planning being used as a cash cow and giving revenue targets to agencies in that sector to meet is uncalled for. Development control, which government focuses on mostly in this part of the world is not urban planning,” he said.

Olaseni added that cities must go beyond mobility to being complete, inclusive and livable.

Listing the necessary criteria, Olaseni stated there should be strategic urban planning, lower-order plans and robust transport infrastructure among others.

He noted that the cities of the future should be environmentally friendly, ensure mobility, be socially integrated, leverage on technology to stay present and so on.

He recommended that the government should prioritize urban design for informal spaces and neglected setbacks; designate power pipeline corridors for non-motorised transport life etc.

The Rector, Dr Ibraheem Abdul, commended the presentation by Olaseni.

He said the lecture addressed issues affecting cities like Lagos and that the suggestions and recommendations could be applied to cities globally.

He reiterated the determination of the College to promote academic research and excellence among its staff.