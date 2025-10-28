Urban mobility, public safety, key drivers of Abuja’s Smart City vision – Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has disclosed that Abuja’s roadmap towards becoming a world-class smart city is anchored on five strategic pillars – Urban Mobility, Sustainability, Public Safety, Digital Governance and Economic Empowerment.

Speaking on Tuesday at the 2025 Asia Pacific Cities Summit and Mayors’ Forum in Dubai, United Arab Emirates UAE, Wike said the administration was investing heavily in infrastructure, technology and partnerships designed to improve the quality of life for residents while making Abuja a global model of innovation and resilience.

According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, the Minister told world mayors and city leaders that the FCT’s Smart City Vision was being implemented through strong collaboration with international agencies and private sector partners.

Wike cited Abuja’s Smart Water Metering Project with the Japan International Cooperation Agency JICA, the intelligent traffic light initiative supported by Chinese partners, and ongoing ventures such as the Abuja City Walk and the Abuja Industrial Park, as examples of projects that underscore the city’s commitment to innovation through public-private partnerships and city-to-city collaboration.

“Abuja is a purpose-built and ever-evolving capital with a clear master plan, vision and mission anchored on service delivery to citizens. Our Smart City Vision is being driven by strategic investments in five key areas -urban mobility, sustainability, public safety, digital governance, and economic empowerment”, he said.

The Minister explained that Urban Mobility focuses on expanding transport networks, developing intelligent traffic systems and improving public transportation to reduce congestion and enhance accessibility.

Under sustainability, the administration is promoting smart waste management, renewable energy adoption and waste-to-wealth initiatives aimed at achieving a cleaner and greener environment.

On Public Safety, Wike said Abuja is deploying smart solar streetlights, CCTV surveillance systems and rapid emergency response mechanisms to strengthen security and safety across the capital.

For Digital Governance, he highlighted ongoing initiatives such as the FCT Call Centre and the digitized land registry, which are designed to enhance transparency, efficiency and citizen engagement in government processes.

On the final pillar, Economic Empowerment, Wike said Abuja is deliberately expanding its digital ecosystem to attract tech firms and create jobs for young people.

“We are building an economy that empowers our youth through innovation and digital inclusion.

“Through the upcoming National Employment Database, developed in partnership with global agencies, we will match skills with opportunities, guide targeted training, and support entrepreneurship through programmes of the Abuja Enterprise Agency.”

The Minister stressed that the transformation of Abuja into a smart and sustainable city “is not just about technology but about putting people at the centre of development – building a safer, more inclusive, and prosperous environment for all.”

Earlier, Wike had met with the UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, who also oversees the Political Affairs Office of the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to discuss avenues for enhanced bilateral cooperation.

Other speakers at the global forum, moderated by Dr. Sukaina Al Nasrawi, Lead of the Sustainable Urban Development Portfolio at UNESCWA, included Sara Al Zarooni of Digital Dubai Authority, Saeed Al Falasi of the Dubai Future Foundation, Tushar Singh Singhvi of Crescent Enterprises, and Lyman Tu of Wilo Group.

Wike was accompanied by a delegation comprising his Senior Special Assistant on Legal and Multilateral Cooperation, Barr. Benedict Daudu; Acting Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority FCDA, Engr. Richard Yunana Dauda; Director, Department of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima; Director, Engineering Services, Engr. Chuks Udeh; and Director of Protocol, Sani Musa Daura.

The summit, which brought together mayors, city leaders and urban development experts from across the globe, provided a platform for sharing best practices on how cities can harness innovation, sustainability and inclusivity to meet 21st-century development goals.