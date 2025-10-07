Uptown the Maskking urges creatives to diversify beyond one talent

Popular Afrobeat artiste and social activist, Uptown the Maskking, has shared powerful insights for young Nigerian creatives, urging them to diversify their skills and pursue multiple streams of creativity to remain relevant and financially independent in today’s fast-changing industry.

Speaking in a recent address, the singer emphasized that creativity should not be limited to one lane, encouraging artistes to explore new ventures and industries.

In his words, “Creatives should tap into their inner energies to stay relevant, purposeful, and prosperous. Don’t let the norm gatekeep your progress. Multiplying your creative gifts could be your primary source of success.”

He explained that many global icons achieved success by evolving across sectors. “You can evolve from music to fashion to culture to build a fortune. Many artistes have done it. Look at Kanye West who became a billionaire not from music but from fashion and culture. What about Issa Rae, the HBO creator that switched from producing YouTube skits to beauty,” he noted.

According to Uptown, young Nigerian creatives often limit themselves due to fear, lack of mentorship, or institutional support. He described this as a “loneliness catalogue of confusion” that blocks innovation and growth.

He advised emerging talents to build confidence, embrace collaboration, and maintain a long-term vision. “Don’t allow distractions set you back. Look at the bigger picture with a sigh of innovation and spark which are the keys to creativity. Do art for the love; otherwise, you will drown in overthinking and stagnation,” he said.

Uptown concluded by encouraging creatives to scale up their craft by forming teams of passionate individuals with clearly defined goals for sustainable impact and commercial success.

“Combining ideas would definitely change your course of creative history. Go maximize your potentials,” he added.