Uptown the Maskking preaches unity, hope in independence message

Popular Afrobeat artiste and pan-Nigerian advocate, Uptown the Maskking, has called on Nigerians to embrace unity, merit, and integrity as the nation charts its path to a brighter future.

In his Independence Day message, the singer stressed that despite challenges, Nigeria remains destined for greatness. “There is light at the end of the tunnel. We are a people destined by God to raise the roof of excellence,” he said.

Maskking condemned the persistence of nepotism, tribalism, and religious bigotry in the country, warning that such tendencies have stifled national progress. He emphasized that Nigerians must resist the dominance of selfish individuals who have plunged the masses into poverty through the reckless accumulation of public wealth.

According to him, the vision for a new Nigeria is one where merit and capacity take precedence over language, religion, or ethnicity in the selection of leaders and professionals. He further highlighted the need for a country that rewards honesty, integrity, and professionalism rather than sectional supremacy.

Reaffirming his pan-Nigerian outlook, Maskking noted that the nation’s diversity should be celebrated rather than manipulated. “Though our tongues may differ, we are one people under God with common problems, shared goals, and aspirations. No amount of political manipulation will erase the sparks of national unity and brotherhood,” he added.

The artiste expressed optimism that a new Nigeria is on the horizon—one founded on fairness, equality, and collective pride. His message comes as Nigerians mark another Independence anniversary, reigniting conversations about the nation’s unity and future direction.