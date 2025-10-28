University don commends Uzodinma for improved security in Imo

Governor Hope Uzodinma

A foremost researcher, consultant, and Political analyst, Dr. Uche Igwe, has commended the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, for the remarkable improvement of security in Imo State.

In a statement released in Owerri, the state capital, on Monday, the 27th of October, Dr. Igwe observed that there is now a marked reduction in incidents of insecurity across the state.

According to him, “I have been visiting several communities across Mbaise in the last few days, and I am impressed at the level of calmness that is prevailing in our rural communities. Security is now gardually returning. It is clear that the Hope Uzodimma administration’s efforts are yielding results. Our brothers and sisters in the diaspora can now come home and expect to enjoy themselves during christmas. It is not perfect yet, but you can now sleep with your two eyes closed without fear of what will happen next.”

Dr. Igwe further observed that synergy between the traditional rulers and the state government is required to sustain the government’s efforts.

In light of these, the Ahiazu-born scholar also commended the traditional ruler of Ihitteaforukwu community, His Royal Majesty Eze Dr. O.D. Nwandu for inaugurating the Royal Guards outfit to maintain peace in his community. Dr. Igwe submitted that the impactful efforts of Eze Nwandu demonstrate how visionary and responsive traditional leaders can put in place community-driven structures that complement the governor’s efforts.

Dr. Igwe described Eze Nwandu as an intelligent and compassionate leader whose foresight and generous spirit have brought security and progress to his people in Ihitteaforukwu. He called on all lovers of peace in Mbaise to support such efforts and enjoined other traditional rulers across the state to emulate Dr. Nwandu’s efforts.

Vanguard News